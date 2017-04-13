Egg tree sighting in Mount Airy

Janet and Garrison Hawks of Mount Airy don’t wait for Christmas to get in the spirit of holiday lawn decorating.

The Hawks’ Mantle Avenue home has been getting a lot of attention for its elaborate Easter egg tree and other decorations.

“People stop all the time and ask about it,” said Garrison Hawks of the display. The focal point of it all is a bare-limbed tree laden with more than 500 pastel eggs. “It’s closer to 600,” estimated Garrison Hawks, as he beams with pride at his wife’s handiwork.

“I enjoy doing it,” said Janet Hawks. “Our children are grown.”

Her Easter display has been growing for several years. This year’s egg tree took two or three days to complete, as each egg is attached to the tree with a ribbon tied in a bow, completely covering the branches of the tree.

The Hawks’ egg tree used to be on the other side of the lawn but the tree was cut down to make way for a tulip bed so Garrison scavenged a large tree branch from their farm in Ararat, Virginia, and stuck it in the ground where it is held in place by a metal stake.

Exactly like a Christmas tree, it comes down when the holiday is over. Garrison Hawks said he’ll keep this one and use it again next year. Unlike a Christmas tree, there are no needles or leaves to fall off, so freshness is not an issue.

Janet Hawks concludes, “I do a lot more decorating for Easter than Christmas. “I love to do it.”

Passersby on Mantle Avenue are glad she does.

