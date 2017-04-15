Local boy creates monsters

What started as an ordinary Easter egg dyeing project made a unique turn when Caiden Soots, 12, of Mount Airy, took a commercial egg dye kit into uncharted territory.

As Caiden worked on his fine motor skills and had some fun, the eggs took on personalities of their own. The kit he was using promised monsters but Caiden’s creations got much more specific.

By the time he was finished with his handiwork, Caiden’s egg squad included a Viking, a Game of Thrones character, an ice cream cone monster and one egg with an uncanny resemblance to comedian Carrot Top, though it was quiet and not at all annoying.

Caiden Soots, 12, of Mount Airy, took advantage of the Good Friday school holiday to make his own squad of Easter egg monsters. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Caiden.jpg Caiden Soots, 12, of Mount Airy, took advantage of the Good Friday school holiday to make his own squad of Easter egg monsters.

