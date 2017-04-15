Posted on by

Keys celebrate 65 years of marriage


Lorene and Ray Key


Ray and Lorene Key of Mount Airy marked the 65th anniversary of their April 5, 1952, marriage with a surprise celebration with family on Sunday, April 9, at their home.

The couple have one son, Brian Key and wife Shelia of Winston-Salem, and one daughter, Amy Younts and husband Clint of Buda, TX.

Mr. and Mrs. Key have four grandchildren, Ashley Richey and husband Chris, Katie Hagemann and husband Michael, Sarah Key and Jacob Key; and two great-grandchildren, Aidan Richey and Haley Richey.

Mr. Key is retired from General Motors and Mrs. Key is a homemaker.

