Dickersons celebrate 25 years

Melody and Vincent Dickerson celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary recently on the Island of Maui in Hawaii. Pictured with the couple are their three children: Gregory Dickerson, Abigail Dickerson, and Graeson Dickerson. The family visited Melody’s mother, Barbara Ford, in Dobson last week to join in celebrating the Graduation of Sarah Ford from Surry Central High School.

