Posted on by

Dickersons celebrate 25 years


Melody and Vincent Dickerson celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary recently on the Island of Maui in Hawaii. Pictured with the couple are their three children: Gregory Dickerson, Abigail Dickerson, and Graeson Dickerson. The family visited Melody’s mother, Barbara Ford, in Dobson last week to join in celebrating the Graduation of Sarah Ford from Surry Central High School.


Submitted photo

Melody and Vincent Dickerson celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary recently on the Island of Maui in Hawaii. Pictured with the couple are their three children: Gregory Dickerson, Abigail Dickerson, and Graeson Dickerson. The family visited Melody’s mother, Barbara Ford, in Dobson last week to join in celebrating the Graduation of Sarah Ford from Surry Central High School.

Melody and Vincent Dickerson celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary recently on the Island of Maui in Hawaii. Pictured with the couple are their three children: Gregory Dickerson, Abigail Dickerson, and Graeson Dickerson. The family visited Melody’s mother, Barbara Ford, in Dobson last week to join in celebrating the Graduation of Sarah Ford from Surry Central High School.
http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_we-still-do.jpgMelody and Vincent Dickerson celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary recently on the Island of Maui in Hawaii. Pictured with the couple are their three children: Gregory Dickerson, Abigail Dickerson, and Graeson Dickerson. The family visited Melody’s mother, Barbara Ford, in Dobson last week to join in celebrating the Graduation of Sarah Ford from Surry Central High School. Submitted photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

12:23 pm |    

County schools thank bus drivers

County schools thank bus drivers
5:05 pm |    

VFW Honor Guard gets new transportation

VFW Honor Guard gets new transportation
4:59 pm |    

‘Lofty goals’ to lofty offers

‘Lofty goals’ to lofty offers
comments powered by Disqus