Perley, Hiatt to wed

Kelsey Lanae Hiatt and Bradford Samuel Perley, together with their families, announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Kelly and Melissa Hiatt of Mount Airy. She is the granddaughter of Roscoe and Edith Beck and Billie Nell Hiatt and the late Bob Hiatt.

The prospective groom is the son of Doug and Jody Perley of Kennebunk, Maine. He is the grandson of the late Shirley Learned and the late Betty Goselin and the late Samuel and Evelyn Perley.

The bride-to-be is a graduate of Mount Airy High School. She has a bachelor’s degree from Lees-McRae College and a master’s degree from Mars Hill University. She is employed as a sixth-grade teacher at North Windy Ridge Intermediate School in Weaverville, NC.

The prospective groom is a graduate of Kennebunk High School and has a bachelor’s degree from Lees-McRae College. He is employed as head cycling coach for the Brevard College Tornados and is a professional cyclist for Giant South Racing.

The wedding is set for June 17, 2017, at the Porter Center on the campus of Brevard College, Brevard, N.C.