Candice Breanne Marion and Edson Potts, along with their families, announce their upcoming marriage. The bride-elect is the daughter of Brenda Marion and the late Richard Marion of Mount Airy. The groom-elect is the son of the late James Green and Arbutus Potts of White Plains. They plan to be married on May 27, 2017, at 4 p.m. at Turkey Ford Baptist Church, Dobson, North Carolina.

Edson Potts and Candice Breanne Marion Submitted photo