Splain, Dockery wed

Tara Alyn Dockery and Ryan Patrick Splain were united in marriage on August 27, 2016, at First Baptist Church, Charlotte. Pastor Jay Kim was the officiating minister. The Reverend Rick Howell was speaker.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Dockery of Dobson. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Hardy of Siloam and Mrs. Lorene (Jo) Dockery of Dobson and the late Phillip Dockery.

She is a 2010 graduate of Surry Central High School and a 2014 honors graduate of North Carolina State University with a BA in Communication Media. She is employed as a group exercise coordinator for the YMCA of Greater Charlotte.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Splain of Denver. He is the grandson of Mr. Kent Winslow of Charlotte, Ms. Libba Perrin of Charlotte, Ms. Julie Sainz of Utica, NY and the late Charlie Splain.

He is a 2008 graduate of Lincoln Charter School and a 2012 graduate of The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a BA in Political Science and Economics. He is employed with ZL Technologies.

The bride was given in marriage by her father.

She wore a strapless, trumpet style gown by Victor Harper. It featured a sweetheart neckline with a beaded top and buttons to the end of the train. Her cathedral-length veil, which was borrowed from her sister, featured ribbon edging. She carried a bouquet of bold pink, orange and white dahlias, roses and poppies, with a black and white striped ribbon down the handle.

The bride’s two sisters served as her matrons of honor; Mrs. Jessica Casstevens of Mount Airy and Mrs. Hannah Chronis of Waxhaw.

Bridesmaids were Miss Hannah Harrison, of Charlotte; Miss Britt Mitchell, of Arden; Mrs. Blake Post, of Knightdale; Mrs. Diamelen Splain, sister-in-law of the groom, of Davidson and Miss Megan Stanley, of Elkin.

The matrons of honor and bridesmaids wore long, black gowns by Alvina Valenta. They featured a V-neckline and asymmetrically placed seams throughout the softly fluted skirt. They carried bouquets of bright orange and pink roses, poppies and zinnias with black and white striped ribbons down the handles.

Mr. Charlie Splain, brother of the groom, of Davidson, served as best man.

Groomsmen were Mr. Robert Cafero, of Charlotte; Mr. Chuck Chronis, brother-in-law of the bride, of Waxhaw; Mr. Andrew Cummings, of Rancho Santa Margarita, California; Mr. Mac McClanahan, of Huntersville; Mr. Hector Mujica, of San Jose, California; Mr. Anthony Rosas, of Concord; Mr. William Talbert, of Cary and Mr. Anson Yeganegi, of San Jose, California.

Miss Ashley Michelle Acuff and Miss Erinn Brooke Oakley greeted the guests.

Music for the ceremony was provided by Mrs. Cynthia Conrad, organist.

Following the ceremony, the bride’s parents hosted a reception at The Ritz-Carlton, Urban Garden, Uptown Charlotte, where guests enjoyed dinner and dancing with music provided by Vinny Esposito of Split Second Sound.

A rehearsal dinner, hosted by Mr. and Mrs. John Splain, parents of the bridegroom, was held Friday evening at Blackfinn Ameripub in Uptown Charlotte.

The bridesmaid’s luncheon was held at Duke Mansion in Charlotte.

Following a honeymoon trip to St. Thomas, the couple will reside in Huntersville.