Casey Parrish weds Will Hodges

Miss Casey Jo Parrish and Mr. William Daniel Hodges were united in marriage on Saturday, October 1, 2016, at one thirty in the afternoon at Daysprings Baptist Chapel in Dobson, North Carolina. The ceremony was officiated by Brother Roger Pickett. On the eve of the wedding, the groom’s parents, Danny and Karen Hodges, hosted a rehearsal dinner at the Depot in Dobson.

The bride is the daughter of Teresa Parrish of Mathews, Virginia. The groom is the son of Danny and Karen Hodges of Lowgap, North Carolina. He is the grandson of Bill and Shelby Hodges of Lowgap and the late Early and Jean Banks, formerly of Hillsville, Virginia.

The bride was given away by her mother, Ms. Teresa Parrish. Mr. Danny Hodges, of Lowgap, served as best man. The flower girls were sisters of the bride, Riley and Erica Parrish, of Mathews, and niece of the groom, Breelyn Bare, of Mount Airy. The ring bearer was the nephew of the groom, Jaylon Bare, of Mount Airy. Mrs. Amanda Bare, sister of the groom, directed the wedding.

The bride is a graduate of Mathews High School in Mathews, Virginia. She graduated from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, with a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences and was on the club volleyball team. She is currently a junior at Lees-McRae College pursuing a degree in Elementary Education.

The groom is a graduate of North Surry High School in Mount Airy. He graduated from Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Virginia, with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science and was an all-conference performer on the football team for the Eagles. He is currently employed by the City of Mount Airy and also an assistant football coach at North Surry High School.