“The Revelation of Jesus Christ, which GOD gave unto Him, to show unto His servants things which must shortly come to pass; and He sent and signified it by His angel unto His servant John: Who bare record of the Word of GOD, and of the Testimony of Jesus Christ, …Who is the Faithful Witness, and the First Begotten of the dead, (meaning the First Born from the dead), and the Prince of the kings of the Earth. Unto Him that loved us, and washed us from our sins in His own blood, and has made us kings and priests unto GOD and His Father; to Him be glory and dominion forever and ever, Amen. I am Alpha and Omega, the Beginning and the Ending, says the LORD, which is, and which was, and which is to come, The Almighty.” (Rev. 1:1-8) JESUS IS REVEALED!

In Revelation 5:5-13, plus 10 other chapters of this Book, we see Jesus once again as

the Lamb. We also see Him as the Lion of the tribe of Judah, and the Root of David.

In Rev. 17:14 we read of Jesus, the Lamb, Who shall overcome, “because He is LORD of lords, and King of kings.” Jesus Christ is again called by name, The Word of GOD, and He is also named “Faithful and True” in Rev. 19:11-16. Seeing Christ here at the end of The Great Book, The Bible, in His power and majesty, victorious over all enemies, and worshipped as the Worthy One, how can we not be inspired to humble ourselves before Him now, to love and adore Him now, for His faithfulness and mercy toward us?

One of the most amazing names Jesus is revealed by is the name The Son of Man.

The prophecy is found in Daniel 7:13-14, and the fulfillment begins when Christ came.

Matthew 18:11 “For the Son of Man is come to save those who are lost.” And Matt. 9:6 “that you may know that the Son of Man has power on earth to forgive sins…”He healed by the power of GOD those physically sick, to prove He could also heal those that were spiritually sick. Jesus called Himself the Son of Man 83 times. This title He used of Himself more than any other throughout The Gospels, and it speaks to us of GOD being with us, in human form. Our humanity is what the Son of Man shared with us. Jesus got weary like we do, He thirsted, He hungered, and “Jesus wept”. (Matt 21:18, John 4:6-8, 11:35). He was in every point tested as we are. GOD knows what it’s like to be one of us. He experienced betrayal by a friend, the heartbreak of rejection, and the physical pain and sorrow of death. See The Son of Man again in Rev. 1:12-18, this time in His great glory.

Consider also these wonderful names. The True Light, prophesied in Isaiah 9:2, was fulfilled in John 1, and 8:12 “I am the Light of the World: he that follows Me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.” Read Jeremiah 17:13 Where the LORD declares Himself “the Fountain of Living Waters.” Read also John 4:10-14, “whoever drinks of the water that I shall give them shall never thirst, but shall be in them a well of water springing up into everlasting life.” And Rev.21:6 & 22:17, “Come…take the water of life freely.” GOD invites us to come to Him! We find Jesus as the True Bread from Heaven, the Bread of GOD, the Bread of Life, in John 6:35-58 and 63. Spiritually, if we take Him into us by faith, we receive His life, in a similitude as we receive bread, and it becomes life nourishment for us. (Matthew 26:26-28).

There are so many more marvelous names of GOD for you to continue to study. He declares Himself to you through His names, all, so you may know Him, and love Him. I encourage you to research the Rock, the True Vine, the Bridegroom, and My Beloved.

My friend, may GOD richly bless you as call on His name! Malachi 3:16-17 “Then they that feared the LORD spoke often to each other: and the LORD listened and heard it, and a book of remembrance was written before Him for them that THOUGHT UPON HIS NAME. And they shall be Mine, said the LORD of hosts, in that day when I make up My jewels; and I will spare them as a man spares his own son that serves him.”

George Randall Jr., is minister to youth at Rocky Ford Christian Church in Cana, Virginia and a member of the Mount Airy Ministerial Association.

