It’s been a long journey and we’re not there yet!

Greetings in the name of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. It is a blessing and an honor to speak with you one more time. We have entered into another new year with many changes and I pray it’s for the better.

CHANGE, oh I know it’s not always easy, we must be able to accept change, change is good, in fact that’s what helps us to grow. 2016 was the end of an eight year era in our government, out with the old in with the new. 2017 is the year for total victory. We must pray for our new president and all of his cabinet.

If our president fails, we the people have failed, but the most wonderful thing about being a God fearing Christian is that we are already victorious in Christ. As I stated before it has been a long journey and we haven’t arrived yet. This is Black History Month. Black history has been made in so many different ways that I just can’t tell it all. Recognizing our first black president of the United States, Barack Obama and first lady Michelle, what history, for eight years we watched the first family and how their children have grown and become vibrant young women. It was history for everyone, not just for African-Americans, but for all Americans. Thank God he allowed my beloved mother to live long enough to experience this history in the making.

Along this journey although we are not there yet, there has been lots of progress that you must see with a spiritual eye. The Bible states that God had instructed Moses and Aaron to tell Pharoah to let my people go, that they may hold a feast unto me in the wilderness.( Exodus 5 vs 1).

Pharoah said who is this lord that I should obey his voice to let Israel go? (Exodus 5 vs 3). And they said the God of the Hebrews hath met with is, let us go, we pray thee, three days journey into the desert and sacrifice unto the lord our God; lest he fall upon us with pestilence, or with the sword. Pharaoh was stubborn and hard-hearted, that is why he and his people were destroyed. Point being because of the adversary (enemy), sometimes our journey can last longer. Many times our disobedience and bad judgement can have consequences.

We really need to pray and seek God’s face and ask ‘What would he have us to do?’ Journeys are not forever but sometimes in our lives circumstances can cause our journey to take longer. We all know when Jesus sent his disciples out he sent them forth two by two and gave them power over unclean spirits (Mark 6 vs 7) and commanded them that they should take nothing for their journey, a staff only. No script, no bread, no money (Mark 6 vs 8). How long would we last on a journey without provisions? Not long.

I praise God for this another Black History Month, I thank the Lord for all those men and women who have paved the way for us. I praise God for our women that are rising up and taking a stand, I praise God for my mother, the late Rosie L Smith Reynolds, for her guidance and support. I praise God for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.. Dr. King stated, “I have a dream, I have seen the mountain top, I may not get there with you but we’re going to make it.”

I do hope this column has been uplifting, and may god continue to bless and keep you.

Florence E Green is an evangelist with God’s Word Ministry.

