Local churches are planning a wide array of church services and activities to celebrate Easter Sunday. The following have been submitted to the Mount Airy News.

• Flat Rock Baptist Church Easter services: Sunrise service at the church at 6:45 a.m. followed by breakfast in the Fellowship Hall. A combined Easter Service will be at 10 a.m. conducted by Reverend Rusty Reid. Everyone is invited to attend.

• Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 97 Oak Grove Trail, on Wards Gap Road, Cana, Virginia, will have Easter Sunrise service at 7:15 a.m. with breakfast afterward in fellowship hall. Followed by regular services with Sunday school at 9 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m.

• Easter Sunday Sunrise service at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 272 Oak Grove Church Road, Mount Airy, at 6:49 a.m. Breakfast to follow. 11 a.m. worship service. Everyone Welcome Contact Rev. Alton Bledsoe at 336-320-2227 with any questions.

• First Baptist Church, Hillsville, Easter services: 8:30 contemporary worship, Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. followed by the traditional service at 11 a.m. Dr Lawrence Childs will bring the Easter messages.

• Easter services at Dover Baptist Church begin with Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. followed by breakfast in the fellowship hall. Bring your favorite breakfast food. Regular services will follow with Sunday school at 9 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited.

• Friendly Tabernacle, 482 McBride Road, Mount Airy, will be having an Easter Sunrise Service at 7:30 a.m. with speaker Frank Goins. Breakfast to follow in the Church Fellowship Hall. Sunday School will begin at 9:30 a.m. and worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Pastor J.L. Young invites everyone to attend.

• New Life Baptist Church will have Easter Sunrise Service starting a 6:30 am. Breakfast will be serve in fellowship hall following the service. Everyone is invited to attend.

• Willow Hill Moravian Church will have an Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. All are invited. For more information, please visit www.willowhillmoravian.org.

• Easter service at Central United Methodist Church will begin with Early Service at 7:30 a.m. Followed by a pancake breakfast in the fellowship hall. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. Everyone is invited.

• Woodville Baptist Church, 5108 Westfield Road, Mount Airy, Easter Sunrise service at 7 a.m. Breakfast following in the fellowship hall. Worship service at 10 a.m. No Sunday school. (Hwy. 89 East 7 miles. Church on hill.)

• Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church Easter Sunrise service at 6:45 a.m. Easter sunrise breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Sunday school at 9 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. (No evening worship on Easter Sunday.)

• Beulah United Methodist Church, Beulah Church Road, is having Easter Sunrise service at 7 a.m. with breakfast following. Worship service will be at 9 a.m.

• Maple Grove UMC Easter worship service at 9 a.m. There will special Easter songs by the Children’s Choir and the Adult Choir under the Direction of Sue Moody, Music Director. Rev. Dennis W. “Bud” Cameron, will bring the Easter Message, “Christ Is Risen,” from I Corinthians 15:1-20. Brunch will be served after Worship. The community is invited to attend this Easter observance.

• Franklin Heights UMC Easter schedule; Sunday school – 9:45 a.m. and worship service – 11 a.m. During the worship service, the Franklin Heights Choir will provide special music and there will be an Easter message for the children by Paula Hamlin, lay leader. Rev. Dennis W. “Bud” Cameron, will bring the Easter Message, “Christ Is Risen,” from I Corinthians 15:1-20. The community is invited to attend this Easter observance.