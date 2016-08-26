Health Department Inspections is a regular listing of inspections conducted in Surry County establishments by North Carolina health officials. The listing includes restaurants, schools, day care facilities, adult care and other facilities. The listings give the health inspector score, if applicable, along with the text of their findings in their words.

Brintle’s Restaurant, 125 Plaza Lane,Mount Airy. Inspected May 26, score 90.5. Violations: 1) Proper cooling time and temperatures: Cooling – P- Observed potatoes that had been placed in the sandwich cooler after cooling at room temperature overnight at 69 F. Cool TCS foods to 70 F within 2 hours and to 45 F and below in an additional 4 hours for a total of 6 hours. CDI by pic discarding the baked potatoes and discussing proper cooling with the employees.

2) Proper hot holding temperatures: Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Hot and Cold Holding – P- Observed pan of hot dogs on the buffet 127 F and sausage 110 Fand meatloaf in the hot holding cabinet that held at 129 F. TCS foods must be stored hot at 135 F and above. CDI. PIC reheated the meatloaf to 165 F and placed back in the hot cabinet and discarded the sausage and hot dogs.

3) Proper cold holding temperatures: Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Hot and Cold Holding – P- Observed eggs 52 f, chicken 53 f, liver 51 f in the one-door reach-in cooler, tomatoes at 53 f on ice, cheese 50 f, lettuce 46 f, and ranch 47 f in the salad cooler, and watermelon and cantaloupe at 50 f on the cold bar. Cdi by the pic discarding all of the food. May store tcs foods at 45 f and below until january 1, 2019 and at 41 f and below thereafter. Repair units and add ice to the cold buffet bar.

4) Proper date marking and disposition: Ready-To-Eat Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Date Marking – PF- REady to eat potentially hazardous foods prepared and held for more than 24 hours shall be marked to indicate the date by which the food shall be consumed, sold, or discarded. If food is held between 42-45 degrees f the food may be held for 4 days. If the food is held at 41 degrees f and below the food may be held for 7 days. The day of preparation shall count as day one. Need to date mark ham and chili. Observed food stored in the one door reach-in unit on the cook line that was dated for 7 days and the unit was running above 41 f. Cdi by pic removing food from the unit until the unit was serviced. 3-501.18 ready-to-eat potentially hazardous food (time/temperature control for safety food), disposition – p- observed meatloaf and rice in the walk-in cooler and ham in the reach-in that were past the discard date. All of the food was discarded the violations were corrected.

5) Proper cooling methods used; adequate equipment for temperature control: Cooling Methods – PF-observed baked potatoes that had been cooled at room temperature. Cool potatoes on a sheet pan in the walk-in cooler uncovered on the top shelf to prevent contamination within the cooling parameters. CDI by PIC discussing with employees.

6) Thermometers provided and accurate: Temperature Measuring Devices-Functionality – C- Thermometers were missing from the sandwich unit and hot holding cabinets. Thermometers must be provided and located so they are in the warmest part of the unit and can be easily read.

7) Personal cleanliness: Effectiveness-Hair Restraints – C- Effective hair restraints must be worn by employees preparing and working with open food. Observed hair restraints that partially covered hair. Bangs need to be restrained. Prohibition-Jewelry – C- Only a plain wedding band may be worn on the arms and hands of foodservice employees.

8) Equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces approved; cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used: Good Repair and Proper Adjustment-Equipment – C-repair the one-door reach-in cooler and salad cooler that are not maintaining proper temperatures. At the time of inspection, food was removed and most discarded. I will return within 10 days to check the units. Need to run around 38 f to maintain proper food temperatures. Repair rusty/chipped shelving in the reach-in units and walk-in. Hot bar sneeze guards cracked. Replace. Good Repair and Calibration-Utensils and Temperature and Pressure Measuring Devices – C- Thermometer on the one-door reach-in is not accurate. Replace with inside thermometer or repair the current one. Replace lexan lids and containers that are cracked. Replace tongs whose handles are cracked.

9) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – C- Clean tops, sides, legs, of equipment for dust and grease. Clean fryer cabinets. Clean grill area/table. Clean inside refrigeration. Clean walk-in cooler shelving. Clean carts. Clean the outside of storage containers. Clean the walk-in cooler door flaps.

10) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C-clean floors, walls, and ceilings throughout under and behind equipment. Special attention needed in the dish room and grill room. Clean walk-in cooler and freezer floors. Clean air vents in the kitchen. Repairing-Premises, Structures, Attachments, and Fixtures-Methods – C- Replace the missing ceiling. Needs to be cleanable. Repair chipped/broken floor tiles. Walk-in cooler floor in bad repair. Baseboard tiles cracked and chipped.

Burger King, 1403 North Bridge St., Elkin. Inspected May 24, score 94.5. Violations: 1) Food-contact surfaces: cleaned and sanitized: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – P- Observed several utensils that needed additional cleaning and sanitizing (phu grates/ pans and stored containers that still had stickers). Cdi by sending the utensils to dish. Food prep sink needed cleaning and sanitizing. Cdi by cleaning and sanitizing. Equipment Food-Contact Surfaces and Utensils-Frequency – C- Observed some mold growth on some non-food contact surfaces inside the ice machine.

2) Proper hot holding temperatures: Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Hot and Cold Holding – P- Chicken nuggets 121f and chicken fries 119f stored below 135 f. Store hot tcs foods at 135 f and above. Pic cdi by discarding the food.

3) Time as a Public Health Control: procedures and records: Time as a Public Health Control – P,PF- Observed pulled pans of tomatoes and lettuce where the times were not marked. All tcs foods that are timed and discarded must have the time marked of the product. Cdi by pic marking.

4) Thermometers provided and accurate: Temperature Measuring Devices-Functionality – PF- Thermometers were missing from the walk-in cooler and the small sandwich unit. At least one integral or permanently affixed temperature measuring device must be located on/in the unit for easy viewing. Thermometers will need to be purchased for these units.

5) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – C- Clean tops, sides, insides, legs, and feet of equipment for dust, grease, and crumbs. Clean phu units. Clean shelving. Clean inside refrigeration. Clean fryers. Clean walk-in cooler shelving. Clean gaskets.

6) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C- Clean floors, walls, and ceilings under and behind equipment throughout. Clean the air conditioning vents in the kitchen. Store items 6” above the floor. 6Drying Mops – C- Air dry mops. Do not store on the service sink floor. Maintaining Premises, Unnecessary Items and Litter – C- Need to get rid of the filing cabinet in the dumpster corral. Repairing-Premises, Structures, Attachments, and Fixtures-Methods – C- Floors and walls of the service sink need repair.

Cedarbrook Country Club seasonal wading pool, 131 Country Club Road, State Road. Inspected July 5. Violations: 1) Pool maintenance: pool walls and floor kept clean, free of debris and in good repair The pool floor is chipping and needs to be repaired/repainted.

2) Pool maintenance: surface skimmers (with weirs, baskets and covers) or gutters clean, in good repair, and functioning properly, no floating debris The skimmer was turned off during the inspection today. The skimmer must always be on. Also, the weir is missing in the skimmer. However, it has been ordered. If the weir does not come in soon, look elsewhere for a replacement.

3) Equipment room: filter backwash discharged through an air gap Filter backwash must be discharged through an air gap.