Dobson honors employees of the year

DOBSON — The highlight of a short monthly meeting was the awarding of the Dobson employee of the year award.

The town Board of Commissioners needed less than half an hour to conclude a session Thursday. After a few updates on ongoing projects, Town Manager Josh Smith announced there would be co-recipients for this year’s award: David Calhoun and Lance Richardson.

David Calhoun joined the Public Works Department nearly two years ago after years of running his own business, Calhoun’s Tree Service.

David brought in a great deal of knowledge, said Smith. “He’s one of those guys that knows a little bit about everything,” he said, making Calhoun a valuable asset and a tremendous hire.

Over the past year-and-a-half, Smith said he has probably been approached a dozen times or more by townspeople who have bragged on their experiences with Calhoun.

“He’s a hard worker, good common sense, good trouble-shooting and problem-solving skills,” said Smith. “He’s dedicated, a team player, and he’s well liked.”

In order to round out his job knowledge, David didn’t hesitate to obtain his water distribution certification after joining the staff, Smith added.

Lance Richardson joined the Dobson Police more than two years ago, and “it didn’t take long for him to hit the ground running,” said Smith.

“Lance is a veteran,” said Smith, adding that is is great to bring in someone who has given time serving his country. Richardson brought that military experience and discipline with him.

“Lance puts forth his best effort each and every day.” He takes the job seriously, aggressively seeking out criminal activity, and approaches law enforcement in a proactive way, Smith told the board.

Smith said Lance has a polite and positive attitude and a good relationship with the public.

Smith said the department heads make nominations each year, and he confers with the staffers before making a selection. This year he just couldn’t choose between the two candidates.

In other reports at the meeting:

• Smith said a recent Night Out celebration with the Dobson Police and Surry County Sheriff’s Department was a big hit. He estimated that more than 1,000 people showed up for the Tuesday evening event on Aug. 2.

• Among upcoming events is a movie night out on Sept. 9. The newest Star Wars flick, “The Force Awakens,” will be shown. On Sept. 17, Dobson will host Latin Fest.

• Smith said consumer attendance at the local farmers’ market has been good. Unfortunately, not a lot of farmers are taking part. The ones who do show up have good sales, Smith noted.

The next monthly meeting of the Dobson board is Sept. 22.

Dobson officer Lance Richardson, right, receives the employee of the year award from Town Manager Josh Smith on Thursday. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_0JAL3678_filtered.jpg Dobson officer Lance Richardson, right, receives the employee of the year award from Town Manager Josh Smith on Thursday. Jeff Linville | The News David Calhoun, right, receives a plaque for employee of the year from Town Manager Josh Smith. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_0JAL3676_filtered.jpg David Calhoun, right, receives a plaque for employee of the year from Town Manager Josh Smith. Jeff Linville | The News The Dobson Board of Commissioners listens to updates from Town Manager Josh Smith at Thursday’s meeting. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_0JAL3675.JPG_filtered.jpg The Dobson Board of Commissioners listens to updates from Town Manager Josh Smith at Thursday’s meeting. Jeff Linville | The News

By Jeff Linville [email protected]

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.