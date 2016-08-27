VOCE to begin rehearsals Monday

DOBSON — The local choral ensemble VOCE will begin rehearsals on Monday evening for its 2016-2017 performance season.

The rehearsal, set for First Baptist Church in Dobson, will start with a meet-and-greet social gathering from 6-7 p.m. and then a full rehearsal from 7-9 p.m.

VOCE has several performances planned for its concert season. “A Disney Kind of Evening” is the theme for the first concert slated for Oct. 12, featuring a number of Disney musical selections.

The winter/holiday Concert is VOCE’s most popular event, according to a statement released by the organization. “Elizabethan Madrigals and American Christmas Traditions in Song” is scheduled for Dec. 12.

The final concert of the season is scheduled for April 24 at First Baptist Church in Mount Airy. The chamber group will perform “American Songbook” including James Weldon Johnson’s “God’s Trombones.” International recording artist Melva Houston will be a special guest performer.

VOCE was established in 2002 by the late master musician, Sandy Beam. His intent was to develop a choral ensemble providing a venue for our area’s most talented musicians to showcase their talents.

VOCE is a 501( c) (3) organization recognized as a not for profit entity.

“The group’s survival depends mostly on the contributions made by members of the community and patrons,” the organization’s statement said. “If you or someone you know has an interest in becoming a member and/or sponsor please contact Mark Gillespie at 336-789-2035 for information.”