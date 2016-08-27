Surry County Sheriff reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kevin Joseph McLoud, 32, who was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree kidnapping, attempted common law robbery and assault on a female.

The warrants were issued by the Mount Airy Police Department. McLoud was booked into the Surry County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in District Court on Sept. 6 and 7.

• On Aug. 8, Sandra Burms, Maple Drive, Mount Airy, reported her debit card stolen. The card was used by an unknown suspect to withdraw $200. The case is under investigation by the sheriff’s detective division.

• Four employees of Candle Corporation reported their pocketbooks stolen from the break room of the business, located at 430 Gentry Road, Elkin.

According to the Aug. 12 report, the value of the purses and their contents ranged in value from $200 to $600.

“A supervisor was able to locate surveillance video of the individuals stealing the pocketbooks,” Det. David Hamlin stated in an email. They were identified by authorities and charges are pending the conclusion of the investigation. At present, the two may each face four charges of misdemeanor larceny, according to information provided by online court documents.

• Crystal Potts, of Red Brush Road, Mount Airy, was reportedly the victim of the larceny of a motor vehicle. The theft of the silver P.T. Cruiser, which was valued at $4,000, was entered into the National Crime Information Center. About a week after Potts filed the report, she notified investigators that she did not want the matter pursued, said Hamlin. A handwritten note on the Aug. 12 report indicated that the vehicle had been recovered.

• On Aug. 13, Brandon Cunningham reported a burglary of his residence on Poplar Springs Road in State Road. The report indicates that a suspect or suspects entered the home by breaking out glass on a side door. Stolen items included two Rainbow vacuum cleaners, valued at $7,200; a Samsung front-loading washing machine, valued at $1,000; a DVR system, valued at $100; surveillance cameras, valued at $90; and a red hand truck, valued at $35. The damage to the broken glass on the wood door was valued at $100.

• Dewey Ray Hall Jr., of Beck Lane, Pilot Mountain, told deputies he had purchased a firearm last year that he recently found out was stolen. According to the Aug. 14 report, the shotgun with wood stock was valued at $200. “The receipt of the stolen firearm occurred in Stokes County and the case has been forwarded to the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation,” Hamlin stated.

• Steven Oakley, of Old Toast Road, Mount Airy, reported two dogs stolen on Aug. 19. One dog, a pit bull and boxer mix, was described as white with black spots. The other dog, a healer and shepherd mix, was described as brown and white. The monetary value of the animals was listed as $100. The case is under investigation by the detective division, Hamlin said.

• Megan Rae Martin, of Pebble Beach Lane, Mount Airy, reported an unauthorized use of conveyance on Aug. 20. The report states that a suspect or suspect victimized Martin by keeping a vehicle longer than agreed upon. The value of the gold-colored Ford Taurus in question was listed as $800. The case is open and under investigation.

Compiled by Terri Flagg [email protected]

