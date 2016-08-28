Northern Hospital honored by rankings

Northern Hospital was recently recognized by several organizations that rank rural and community hospitals in the nation.

Northern was named one of iVantage Health Analytics’ Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals in the United States, as defined by the iVantage’s Hospital Strength index.

“The index is the industry’s most comprehensive rating of rural and critical access hospitals,” the local hospital said in a statement announcing the recognition. “The results recognize that the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals play a key role in providing a safety net to communities across America – measuring them across more than 70 different performance metrics, including quality, outcomes, patient perspective, affordability, population risk and efficiency.”

The list of the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals and more information about the study can be found at www.iVantageINDEX.com.

“Rural healthcare encompasses more than 60 million Americans and the facilities which comprise our Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals play a vital role in ensuring the long-term sustainability of the rural health safety net,” said Michael Topchik, senior vice president of iVantage Health Analytics. “Our data analysis shows that this group of top performers exhibits a focused concern for their community benefits and needs, regardless of scale, reimbursement and people’s ability to pay.

Becker’s Hospital Review

Northern Hospital also recently landed on Becker’s Hospital Review 100 Great Community Hospitals for 2016.

“Becker’s is the leading hospital magazine for hospital business news and analysis for hospital and health system executives,” the hospital statement said. “Becker’s defines a ‘community hospital’ as one with fewer than 550 beds that have minimal teaching programs.”

A release from Becker’s states, “The hospitals on this list are not far from major metro areas, while others serve more rural communities. Regardless of their location, or their independence or affiliation with a major system, these hospitals are a vital part of their respective communities. The origins of [Northern] can be traced back to the 1950s. [The hospital] has since blossomed into a high-tech facility staffed by board-certified and fellowship-trained clinical specialists.”

The Becker’s editorial team selected hospitals for inclusion based on rankings and awards from organizations including iVantage Health Analytics, Truven Health Analytics, Healthgrades, CareChex, the American Nurses Credentialing Center and the Leapfrog Group. Included organizations have earned recognition from one or more of these organizations. The list of the 100 Great Community Hospitals and more information can be found at www.beckershospitalreview.com.

Becker’s Hospital Review surveyed approximately 3,300 hundred hospitals for its rankings.

Hospital earns an A

While landing among the top 100 on those two lists Northern Hospital of Surry County earned its fourth consecutive grade A by the independent national patient safety watchdog The Leapfrog Group. The Hospital Safety Scores, which assign A, B, C, D and F letter grades to hospitals nationwide, was announced today by The Leapfrog Group.

“Northern Hospital is one of 798 hospitals to receive an A, ranking among the safest hospitals in the United States,” the hospital said.

“We are honored to be recognized by so many national organizations for the great care provided at Northern Hospital but none more impressive than being awarded one of the top 100 hospitals by Becker’s Hospital review,” said Ned Hill, president and CEO at Northern Hospital. “There were 3,300 hospitals across the country that were compared side by side and Northern ranked in the top 100. We are also very proud to be the only hospital in the State of North Carolina to be ranked in the top 100 hospitals by both Becker’s Hospital review and iVantage. It is our pleasure to serve our friends and families and continue to provide industry leading care right here in Mount Airy.”

In the past 12 months, Northern Hospital has received several other honors in the state and nationwide, including:

• Recipient of the 2016 Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award;

• Recipient of the 2016 Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Pulmonary Care Award;

• Hospital Safety Scores – Northern Hospital has received consecutive “A” grades in 2014, 2015, 2016

• Cleverley & Associates, Community Value Five-Star Award for 2015 and 2016;

• Northern Hospital of Surry County was named in the 20 percent of all hospitals within their group and was designated as Community Value Five-Star Hospital by the Cleverley + Associates Community Value Index Leadership Award for 2016.

Northern Hospital has been highly ranked by several national hospital rating and watch dog agencies. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_IMG_3260.jpg Northern Hospital has been highly ranked by several national hospital rating and watch dog agencies.