Health Department Inspections is a regular listing of inspections conducted in Surry County establishments by North Carolina health officials. The listing includes restaurants, schools, day care facilities, adult care and other facilities. The listings give the health inspector score, if applicable, along with the text of their findings in their words.

Cedarbrook Country Club seasonal swimming pool, 131 Country Club Rd., State Road. Inspected July 5. Violations: 1) Pool maintenance: surface skimmers (with weirs, baskets and covers) or gutters clean, in good repair, and functioning properly, no floating debris Keep the skimmer baskets clean. Some skimmers had a lot of debris in them.

2) Pool maintenance: depth markings and no diving markers or signs visible and properly located The depth markings on the wall in the 3 foot, 6 inch section were missing the “FT.” Also, another 4 FT, 6 IN depth marking on the deck was missing part of the “FT.” These were replaced today to correct this.

3) Pool maintenance: diving equipment, ladders, steps and handrails properly placed, in good repair The handrail leading into the pool is loose and should be tightened.

4) Premises: fence or barrier with self-closing, self-latching gates properly constructed and maintained The gate is not self-closing. It looks as though the spring closing the gate needs adjusting. This was corrected during the inspection.

5) Equipment room: filter backwash discharged through an air gap Filter backwash must be discharged through an air gap.

Cross Creek Country Club seasonal swimming pool, 147 Montclaire Dr., Mount Airy. Inspected May 26. Violations: 1) Pool maintenance: diving equipment, ladders, steps and handrails properly placed, in good repair The diving board must have a label from the manufacturer showing the board specifications and fulcrum settings.

2) Premises: body hook and ring buoy with throw rope or lifeguard with rescue tube provided and properly located One of the ring buoys was not in good repair and needed to be discarded. There was one proper ring buoy in the enclosure and there is always at least one lifeguard on duty. This will suffice.

3) Equipment room: filter backwash discharged through an air gap Filter backwash must be discharged through an air gap.

4) Dressing and sanitary facilities: approved water source, no cross connections Place a backflow preventer on all faucets used for pool duties.

Cross Creek Country Club seasonal wading pool, 147 Montclaire Dr., Mount Airy. Inspected May 26. Violations: 1) Pool maintenance: pool walls and floor kept clean, free of debris and in good repair Clean the bottom of the wading pool.

2) Premises: lifeguards present or warning signs posted The wading pool enclosure must have a sign posted with letters 4 inches in height stating “WARNING: NO LIFEGUARD ON DUTY.” The sign must be INSIDE the wading pool enclosure. This was corrected during the inspection.

E.M. Armfield Civ and Rec Ctr., 873 Old Hwy 52 Bypass, Pilot Mountain, year-round swimming pool. Inspected June 24. Violations: 1) Premises: decks unobstructed, properly drained, free of trip hazards Indoor swimming pools must provide at least 5 feet of clear walking space around the edge of the pool. The warm water pool has one side where 5 feet is not possible due to the construction of the building.

2) Equipment room: approved pump, filter, and flow meter operating properly Swimmers were allowed to be in the warm water pool while the pump was off due to maintenaince. Any time the pump must be shut down due to maintenance, the pool must be kept closed. This was due to the flow meter not working at the time of inspection. The swimmers were asked to leave the pool. The flow meter was repaired during the inspection.

E.M. Armfield Civ and Rec Ctr., 873 Old Hwy 52 Bypass, Pilot Mountain, year-round swimming pool. Inspected June 24. Violations: 1) Pool maintenance: pool walls and floor kept clean, free of debris and in good repair There is some staining and chipping at the bottom of the pool.

2) Pool maintenance: diving equipment, ladders, steps and handrails properly placed, in good repair One of the handrails positoned at the deep end (closest to the warm water pool/spa entrance) is very loose and needs to be tightened.

El Comal Fojo, 392 Dudley Ave., Mount Airy. Inspected May 28, score 88.5. Violations: 1) PIC present, Demonstration – Certification by accredited program, and performs duties: Certified Food Protection Manager – C — Beginning January 1, 2014, it became a requirement that all food handling establishments have a food safety certified manager on the premises during all operating hours. There were no food safety certified people in charge today.

2) Hands clean and properly washed: Cleaning Procedure – P — The owner was witnessed preparing food without washing hands before preparing the food. Hands must be washed prior to handling food. When educating the owner he stated that instead of handwashing, he sprayed his hands with sanitizer. This is not an acceptable replacement for handwashing. There is NO replacement for washing hands with soap under warm water. After educating the owner, he was witnessed washing hands properly during the rest of the inspection.

3) Food obtained from approved source: Compliance with Food Law – P,PF — The owner admitted that several food items (lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and limes) were prepared at his private home. Also, a package of hot dogs was opened yesterday at his private home and was to be sold in the mobile food unit. No food prepared/opened at home may be sold form the mobile food unit. All food prepared at home was discarded in the trash can and denatured to correct this.

4) Food separated and protected: Packaged and Unpackaged Food-Separation, Packaging, and Segregation – P — Raw chicken and raw beef was stored above ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in cooler. Foods must be stored according to minimum internal cooking temperatures while stored in the coolers. Raw chicken would be stored on the bottom, raw beef above the raw chicken and all ready-to-eat foods above all raw meats. The foods were rearranged to correct this.

5) Proper cold holding temperatures: Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Hot and Cold Holding – P — Several containers of raw meat were reading above 45 degrees F. According to the owner, the meat was purchased from a local restaurant and then brought over. It is possible that the meats were not kept cool while delivering the food to the mobile food unit. Because the meat was just purchased, it was allowed to be cooled in the refrigerator to correct this. Also, the owner intended to cook the meat right away inn which he would hold hot on the grill.

6) Single-use and single-service articles; properly stored and used: Equipment, Utensils, Linens and Single-Service and Single-Use Articles-Storing – C — Keep single-service items (forks, spoons, etc.) stored with handles up and food contact surfaces down to prevent contamination of the utensils.

7) Equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces approved; cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used: Food Equipment, Certification and Classification – C — REPEAT: Mobile food units must use NSF-approved equipment for holding potentially hazardous foods. Or if not NSF-listed, must meet Chapter 4 of the NC Food Code and must be used for its intended use. Coolers used today are not NSF and are not suitable for use in a mobile food unit. Nonfood-Contact Surfaces – C — The counter to the left of the sandwich unit is duct taped to “repair” it. Duct tape is not allowed to be used to “repair” anything as it is not easily cleanable. Properly repair the counter. Good Repair and Calibration-Utensils and Temperature and Pressure Measuring Devices – C — One counter holding raw meat was duct taped to “repair” it. Replace the container.

8) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Nonfood Contact Surfaces – C — Clean all nonfood contact surfaces (equipment, counters, shelves, etc).

9) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Floors, Walls and Ceilings-Cleanability – C — Keep all storage off of the floor (chemicals). Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C — Clean the wall behind the grill.