Most Wanted

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Amy Marie Hoyt, a white female, 45, who is wanted on charges of felony trafficking in methamphetamine, maintain a dwelling house resorted to by persons using methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Alicia Denise Chaney, a white female, 20, who is wanted on charges of conspiring to commit a felony larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle;

• Kristi Lynn Needham, a white female, 34, who is wanted on charges of felony uttering a forged endorsement and possession of stolen property;

• Ricky Odell Bowman Jr., a white male, 41, who is wanted on charges of felony larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.