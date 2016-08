Divorces granted in Surry County

DOBSON — The following divorces were granted in Surry County District Court:

• Timothy Reid Hopkins and Jordan Alana Hopkins. Married Feb. 13, 2015. Divorce granted on Aug. 22.

• Tammy Lee Goins and Jeffrey Todd Goins. Married Sept. 16, 200. Divorce granted on Aug. 22.

• Nelia Autry Bateman and Lonnie Randle Bateman. Married Oct. 10, 2009. Divorce granted on Aug. 22.

• Rene Luffman Coe and Mark A. Coe. Married Sept. 4, 2010. Divorce granted on Aug. 22.

• Tabitha Leonard Kelley and Christopher Lee Kelley. Married July 11, 2009. Divorce granted on Aug. 22.

• Karen Montgomery and Eric Montgomery. Married Oct. 16, 1999. Divorce granted on Aug. 22.

• John Potts and Heather Potts. Married May 12, 2012. Divorce granted Aug. 22.

• Brooke Adele Lucas and Jason Matthew Caldwell. Married July 9, 2005. Divorce granted on Aug. 22.

• Cheryl Denise Gomez and Ruben Gonzalez Gomez. Married March 29, 2008. Divorce granted on Aug. 22.

• James Allan Jessup and Kimberly Jane Jessup. Married Sept. 10, 1994. Divorce granted Aug. 22.

• Rebecca Lynn Macedo and Fermin Macedo Morales. Married Sept. 5, 2007. Divorce granted Aug. 22.

• Jeffery Wayne Galyean and Tina Marie Galyean. Married Aug. 26, 2000. Divorce granted on Aug. 22.

• Tanya M. Reaves and Gary D. Reaves. Married Nov. 25, 1994. Divorce granted on Aug. 22.

• Noele Marie Hayes and Alexander Lexington Hayes. Married July 13, 1998. Divorce granted on Aug. 22.

• Crystal Gail Bennett and Randall Wayne Bennett. Married Oct. 19, 1996. Divorce granted on Aug. 22.

• Brittany Michelle McMillian and Tommy Monroe McMillian. Married July 7, 2012. Divorce granted on Aug. 25.

Compiled by Terri Flagg [email protected]

Reach Terri Flagg at 415-4734.

Reach Terri Flagg at 415-4734.