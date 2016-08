Marriage licenses issued in Surry County

DOBSON — The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

• Christopher Michael Johnson, 32, of Mount Airy, and Kierston Leigh Fleshman, 21, of Pilot Mountain. Issued Aug. 18.

• James William Cromer, 23, of Pilot Mountain, and Anna Elaine Eaton, 24, of Mount Airy. Issued Aug. 18.

• Jeremiah Jospeh Simpson, 20, of Jonesville, and Brianna Jewel Felp, 25, of Elkin. Issued Aug. 18.

• Aaron Reddick Webb, 25, and Mary Shiavone Westra, 26, of Elkin. Issued Aug. 19.

• David Gabriel Crumley, 26, and Madison Paige Smith, 26, of Greenville. Issued Aug. 19.

• Benji Scott Cash, 51, and Jennifer Franklin Fitzgerald, 40, of Stuarts Draft. Issued Aug. 19.

• Mizraim Vazquez Burgos, 33, and Rocio Hernandez-Rayo, of Dobson. Issued Aug. 19.

• Mizal Vazquez Burgos, 29, and Breeanna Renea Spicer, 20, of Dobson. Issued Aug. 19.

• James Robert Holmes, 36, and Tammy Ann Williams, 41, of Pilot Mountain. Issued Aug. 23.

• Chanda Kay Brown, 41, and Jennifer Lynn Myers, 44, of Hillsville. Issued Aug. 24.

• Aaron Michael Taylor, 21, and Samantha Elizabeth Lowe, 19, of Ararat. Issued Aug. 24.

• Tyler Mark Stoltzfus, 21, and Ashley Kellen Wilcox, 23, of Elkin. Issued Aug. 24.

• Brian Edward Harris, 33, and Lindsey Ann Lloyd, 32, of State Road. Issued Aug. 25.

• Juan German Lopez Rodriguez, 39, and Ariana Janet Cruz Juarez, 31, of Dobson. Issued Aug. 25.

• Juan Jose Campos Anguiano, 23, of West Jefferson, and Gabriela Caro Galvan, 24, of Mount Airy. Issued Aug. 25.

Compiled by Terri Flagg

Reach Terri Flagg at 415-4734.

