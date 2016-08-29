Property transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However, a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

• McKinney Builders, Inc., to Julia and William McLean, III. .415 acres in Herring Estate. $76

• Geraldine Cain and Ida Geraldine Collins and Eileen Needham to J & E Properties of NC. Three tracts in South Westfield. $100

• Kathy and James Wilson, Lisa and Michael Grezmak and Kathy and Lisa Barnard to Kierston Fleshman and Christopher Johnson. Three tracts in Pilot Mountain. $236

• William and Tamara Dixon to Dennis Dixon. 0.844 acres in Mount Airy. $1

• Lavon and Fredna Thompson to Cathy Howlett and Sherri Thompson. Four tracts in Mount Airy. $0

• Estate of Betty Lee White to Lavonna V. Fleming. Condominium in Mount Airy. $248

• Lawrence Womack, Fred and Sheila Linkous, Stevie Morehouse Deprisco and Ricky D. Howell to Ricky Dean Howell. 3.76 acres in Westfield. $2

• Debbie Marie and William Utt to Luis Alberto Navarez Flores and Lucerito Pineda Navarez. Lot in Stewards Creek. $80

• Jean Nelson Guyer to Charles E. Crysel. 1.429 acres in Elkin. $130

• William M. and Debra E. Lewis to Vincent H. and Brandon H. Cheung. Two tracts in Mount Airy. $366

• Susan D. and Mike Henry and Randall and Brianna Simmons. Tract. $100

• Master Craft Builders of Mount Airy to Justin G. and Shaina V. Puckett. Lots in Rivermont Estates. $435

• Christopher and Brittany Leonard to Darrell Ray and Euvella Ray Leonard. 3.787 acres in Stewart’s Creek. $0

• James Larry and Karen M. Calloway, Janet Lowe and Tony Ellis Jarrell and Darlene Low and Clint Eric Hill to Michael Austin Flippin. 2.164 acres in Stewart’s Creek. $134

• Ginger Collins to Berlie Russell and Edna D. Hill. Condominium unit in Mount Airy. $354

• Zachary S. and Krystyn E. Brintle to Angel M. and Wendy J. Cartagena. Lot in Mount Airy. $335

• Elizabeth J. and Robert J. Lovill III to Alfredo Jiminez Valencia. Lot in Dobson. $31

• Pilot Mountain Properties, Inc., to Arturo Garcia Garcia. 1.160 acres in Eldora. $88

• Estate of Kay Frances Nichols to Jeffrey M. Boyles. Tract in Mount Airy. $125

• JMH Development to Cheryl Faye Prontaut. 0.256 acres in Mount Airy. $110

• GLG Corporation to Annette and James Lamoreaux. 1 acre in South Westfield. $80

• Jeannie M. Simmons to Monica Trejo. 1 acre in South Westfield. $227

• Donna Gail and Robert Ray Isaacs Jr. to Howard R. and Sandy Michelle Naylor. $245

• Tammy Hampton and Mitchell Gragg to Lynn Hampton Clayton. 12.427 acres in Elkin. $0

• Emily Jean Denny and Justin and Michelle McKinney to N.C. Department of Transportation. Deed for highway right-of-way. $3

• Elizabeth B. Ausburne to Kimberly and Chad Gough. Tract in Mount Airy. $30

• Charlie and Brenda McCormick and Brenda Moxley Shew to Charlie and Brenda McCormick. Lots in Westfield. $0

• Stan E. and Sonnie C. Hardy to Chadwick Jason and Sharon C. Marion. 10.03 acres in Stewart’s Creek. $110

• Kenneth G. and Katherine C. Anthony to Alvis Gene Bowers Jr. and Kevin Scott Cockerham. Three tracts in Marsh. $91

• Ann O. Cooper Pilgrim to Kathy Cooper Hutchens and Ann O. Cooper Pilgrim. 1.2 acres in Elkin. $0

• Frederick E. and Phyllis L. Jennings to Jarod B. and Dena N. Wood. Four tracts in Mount Airy. $450

• Denise R. Cox, trustee, to Shirley R. and Charles C. Lowe Jr. Lot in Mount Airy. $8

• State Employees’ Credit Union to Secure, Inc. 0.84 acres in Elkin. $119

• Lonnie Gray and Melinda Donnies Johnson to Dale Gray and Michael Allen Johnson, Melinda Gay Phillips, Tammy Kay Oliver and Sandra Sue Thompson. $0

• Elizabeth B. Ausburn to Chad and Kimberly Gough. Two tracts in Mount Airy. $0

• Richard G. Owen to Patrick Owen. Tract in Mount Airy. $0

• PQA Healthcare Inc. to Khalil S. and Jacqueline Lynn Lowe Nassar. 0.9 acres in Dobson. $0

• Sara Issacs and Corbett L. Baker to Luis Manuel and Margarita Garcia. 1.980 acres in Stewart’s Creek. $198

• Charles Bondurant Gravley 2013 Revocable Trust, Johnny M. Gravely and Edin M. Wolts, trustees, to Sherry M. Bryant. Lot in Mount Airy. $170

• Margaret S. Williams, Chris Shore, Lissa S. and Jim Hamby, Jean S. and Jimmy Stewart, Rita Lou Shore, Dawn P. and Kenny Pardue, Tammy and Junior Anderson, Sandra and Robert Galenhouse, Robbie, Joey T., April, Barry, Cindy Nicholas, Kasey, Ben, Alicia, Nick, and Johnny Lynn Gentry, Eddie Parker, Christine S. and Randy Bryant, Donna C. Shore, Ronnie Moore Jr., Sarah G. and Ronald Marshall, Raymond E. and Carolyn Ann S. Dubose, Pam S. Parker, John Franklin Cranfill, Molly G. and Patrick Fitzsimmons to Fairview Baptist Church. 0.92 acres in Marsh. $80

• McArthur Legacy Corporation to Antonio Guerrero and Luz Maria Rodriguezz Torres. 2.649 acres in Mount Airy. $38

• Mark W. and Joy Matthews Featherston, Elizabeth Matthews and Robert R. Brisben to Tyler M. and Michelle T. Hiatt. 16.41 acres in Pilot Mountain. $169

