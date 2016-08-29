Primland climbs in top U.S. hotel ratings

MEADOWS OF DAN, VA — A trio of accolades has again given Primland some welcome news and high rankings among travel and hospitality publications.

Trip Advisor announced the Virginia mountaintop resort had risen to No. 17 in its listing of the T”op 25 Hotels in the US” and Primland was No. 25 in US News and World Report’s “Top 100 Hotels in the U.S.” It also was ranked No. 1 in Virginia by Yahoo Travel.

“Having just completed the most successful year in our history, recognition by these prestigious travel and magazine companies will be a catalyst for growth” said Steve Helms, vice president of the resort.

In 2015 Primland was rated one of the Top 10 Luxury Hotels in the US by Trip Advisor and in the Top 25 Hotels in the US by US News and World Report. It also moved up the Travel and Leisure rankings of Top 100 Resorts in the World by jumping to No. 23 and also being listed as one of the top five in the United States. It was also named No. 31 in the Readers Choice Top 100 Best Hotels and Resorts in the World in Conde Nast Traveler.

In 2014, Primland was named by readers of Conde Nast Traveler to the Gold List of Top Hotels and Resorts in the World. Virginia Living rated it the Best Resort and Best Hunting Preserve in the state in its annual Best of the Best issue.

In 2013 Primland was selected by Travel and Leisure’s World’s Best as one of the top 50 hotels, spas and resorts in the world and also made the Conde Nast Traveler Gold List.

In 2012 it was the only Virginia hotel named among the 24 selected throughout North America by The Robb Report. And Golf Digest in its ratings in 2012 ranked it No. 13 in its ratings of the Top 100 Public Courses in America, also making it #1 in Virginia.

In 2008 it was named Best New Public Course in America ($75 and over) by Golf Digest.