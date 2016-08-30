Surry County Sheriff reports

DOBSON —Jason Foley Iroler, 40, of State Line Road, Claudville, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with felony flee to elude arrest and other misdemeanor motor vehicle violations including failure to heed lights and siren, no operator’s license and reckless driving. The warrants were dated July 20. Bond was set at $10,000 unsecured. Iroler’s next court date is scheduled for Oct. 26.

• James Trent Cox II, 24, of Old Viner Road, Forsyth, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with conspiring to commit felony larceny, felony larceny, possession of stolen goods or property and obtaining property by false pretense. He was booked into the Surry County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured and a $300 cash bond. Cox is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 16.

• Cheryl Susan Brannock, of Victor Coe Farm Lane, Mount Airy, was allegedly the victim of a fraud. The Aug. 12 report states that a suspect or suspects attempted to purchase goods with Brannock’s information.

• Morgan Cortese Duncan, 28, of Old Rockford Road, Mount Airy, was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a drug vehicle or dwelling and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 28 under a written promise.

• Charity Baptist Church, on Wilson Road, Lowgap, was damaged when suspects tried to kick in the door, according to an Aug. 20 report. The damage to the door frame and wooden door was listed at $300.

• Randy James Kootwitz reported his Stihl chainsaw, valued at $150, stolen on Aug. 20. The theft was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

• A license plate was stolen from a vehicle belonging to Walter Jessup, of Marshal Johnson Road, PIlot Mountain. The Aug. 20 report states that the plate was valued at $75. The theft was entered into the NCIC.

• A break-in at the Teena Court, Mount Airy, home of Keehln Baity and Kendal Lee was reported on Aug. 21. A flat screen television, valued at $250, was reported stolen along with an internet stereo, valued at $279, and a black iPad, valued at $100.

• Criminal damage to the Union Church Road, Mount Airy, property of Terri and David Holder was reported on Aug. 20. Broken glass on the back storm door was valued at $250.

• John Puckett, of Pine Ridge Road, Mount Airy, reported a Roku 55-inch 4K television stolen from his vehicle on Aug. 19. The television was valued at $505.

Compiled by Terri Flagg

