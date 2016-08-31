Health Department Inspections is a regular listing of inspections conducted in Surry County establishments by North Carolina health officials. The listing includes restaurants, schools, day care facilities, adult care and other facilities. The listings give the health inspector score, if applicable, along with the text of their findings in their words.

El Mexicano, 171 Padron Trail, Pilot Mountain. Inspected May 28, score 95.5. Violations: 1) Hands clean and properly washed: Where to Wash – PF — An employee was witnessed washing hands in the utensil sink. Hands must be washed in the designated handwash sink. This was corrected by educating the employee.

2) Handwashing sinks, supplied and accessible: Using a Handwashing Sink-Operation and Maintenance – PF — Several items (food foil, purses, aprons) were stored on top of the handwash sink. Storing items on handwash sinks discourage employees from washing hands or washing hands in a sink that is not allowed to be used for handwashing. This was corrected by moving the items from the handwash sink and educating employees.

2) Personal cleanliness: Effectiveness-Hair Restraints – C — Employees must wear effective hair restraints when cooking, preparing, or serving food.

3) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Nonfood Contact Surfaces – C — Clean all nonfood contact surfaces (racks in the drink cooler, shelves, cabinets, etc.).

4) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Floors, Walls and Ceilings-Cleanability – C — Keep all storage at least 6 inches off of the floor (storage in cabinets). Floors, Walls and Ceilings-Cleanability – C — The floor is in bad repair in the storage building.

Elkin Primary School lunch room, 135 Virginia Rd., Elkin. Inspected May 25, score 97. Violations: 1) Toxic substances properly identified, stored, and used: Sanitizers, Criteria-Chemicals – P — The larger container of quat sanitizer used to refill bottles of sanitizer read 100 ppm when tested today. Quat sanitizer must read between 200-400 ppm. More quat sanitizer concentrate was added to the solution bringing it to 200 ppm to correct this. The sanitizer bottles in the kitchen were reading 200 ppm, which is correct.

2) Equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces approved; cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used: Good Repair and Proper Adjustment-Equipment – C — Sand and paint the chipping shelf where the larger pots are stored (chipping). Repair the leak on the dish machine. Sand and paint chipping carts, where needed. Food Equipment, Certification and Classification – C — (0 POINTS): With new information received this month, it has been determined that the domestic blenders/pureers may be used for the special needs child as long as the facility maintains the doctor’s note requiring the bending/pureeing of food.

3) Warewashing facilities: installed, maintained and used; test strips: Warewashing Machines, Manufacturers’ Operating Instructions – C — The wash cycle on the dish washing machine was reaching only 125 degrees F at the time of inspection. The manufacturer’s data plate requires a minimum of 160 degrees F when washing dishes. Repair or replace the dish machine. The manufacturer’s data plate states that the pressure must be 20 psi during the final rinse, but the gauge is reading over 50 psi. The gauge may be malfunctioning. Pressure Measuring Devices, Mechanical Warewashing Equipment – C — “Pressure measuring devices that display the pressures in the water supply line for the fresh hot water SANITIZING rinse shall have increments of 7 kilopascals (1 pound per square inch) or smaller and shall be accurate to ±14 kilopascals (±2 pounds per square inch) in the range indicated on the manufacturer’s data plate.”

4) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Floor and Wall Junctures, Coved, and Enclosed or Sealed – C — The wall/floor juncture in the walk-in cooler is open and should be sealed to prevent moisture from penetrating under the floor plating. 6-501.12 Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C — Clean the floor under shelving and equipment, where needed. Sweep the floor under shelving in the walk-in freezer. Clean the fan guards in the walk-in cooler. Floors, Walls and Ceilings-Cleanability – C — Sand and paint any chipping areas on the walls, including the half-wall behind the dish machine. Repair any broken floor tiles (threshold leading into the kitchen from the dining room (by the mop sink entrance)).

Franklin Youth Foundation, 519 S. Franklin Rd., Mount Airy. Inspected may 23, score 97.5. Violations: 1) Thermometers provided and accurate: Food Temperature Measuring Devices – PF – The food thermometer battery is dead and is no longer working. The establishment will be closed for the season in 10 days and this item must be corrected in the fall when the stand re-opens.

2) Personal cleanliness: Effectiveness-Hair Restraints – C – All food service employees must wear an effective hair restraint. A food employee had their bangs pinned but did not have ther hair pulled back or restrained.

3) Warewashing facilities: installed, maintained and used; test strips: Sanitizing Solutions, Testing Devices – PF – The test strips for the sanitizer were not present today. Test strips are needed to check the concentration of sanitizer for dish washing and sanitizing food contact surfaces. The stand will be closed in 10 days, but this item must be corrected when the stand re-opens in the fall.

4) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – C – Clean the inside of the reach in freezer where ice build-up is present.

5) Toilet facilities: properly constructed, supplied and cleaned: Toilet Room Receptacle, Covered – C – The trash can in the women’s restroom needs to be kept covered. Closing Toilet Room Doors – C – The doors to the men’s and women’s restroom need to be self-closing.

Homeplace Recreational Park seasonal swimming pool, 258 Homeplace Park Rd., Ararat. Inspected June 9. Violations: 1) Pool maintenance: surface skimmers (with weirs, baskets and covers) or gutters clean, in good repair, and functioning properly, no floating debris Weirs are missing in several skimmers. The weirs are backordered, but have been ordered. Please install these as soon as possible.

2) Pool maintenance: depth markings and no diving markers or signs visible and properly located Depth markings in the deep end do not meet the required 4-inch letter height. I measured around 3.5 inches. The owner stated that future deck repair would allow for the 4 inch letters to be placed.

3) Pool maintenance: inlets and other fittings in place and in good repair Replace any missing fittings on inlets (eyeball fittings).

4) Premises: fence or barrier with self-closing, self-latching gates properly constructed and maintained There is a 6.5-inch opening between the guardhouse and fence on the left side of the guardhouse. Install new fencing/post to close up the opening so that there is no more than a 4-inch opening.

5) Premises: decks unobstructed, properly drained, free of trip hazards The walkway between the deep and shallow ends is 4.5 feet wide. Regulations require that the walkway be eight feet or wider when the pool is larger than 1600 sq, ft.

6) Equipment room: approved pump, filter, and flow meter operating properly The required gallons per minute flow for the required 6 -hour turnover is 1361 gpm. Today, the flow meter read 450 gpm, which is an 18-hour turnover. Only one pump was operating at the time. Using all 3 pumps still may not get you to 1361 gpm, but operating 3 pumps will get you closer to the desired turnover rate.