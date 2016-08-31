Police reports

• A Mount Airy couple is facing violations of larceny and possession of stolen goods after taking various food items valued at $117 from Lowes Foods on Sunday, according to city police department reports. Kelly Shane Marion, 33, and Crystal Chambers Marion, 32, of 130 W. Lebanon St., are scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Oct. 14 and have been banned from the store.

• Also Sunday, Demarko Antonio Moore, 26, of 144 W. Poplar St., was served with a warrant for a charge of assault, inflicting serious injury which had been filed on Aug. 18. No details were given regarding the charge for which Moore was held in the Surry County Jail with no bond figure listed. His district court date is Oct. 18.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred Friday night in the parking lot of the Mount Airy Public Library, where two Samsung Galaxy cell phones with a total value of $1,320, owned by Mary Juanita Gwyn of Pipers Gap Road, were stolen from an unsecured 2009 Kia van.

• Two people have been charged with felony drug violations as the result of a recent investigation. Mary Christine Willard, 43, of 1345 Carolina Court, is accused of maintaining a drug dwelling, felonious possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from a narcotics investigation at her home which led to the charges being filed on Aug. 22.

Jonathan Michael Negley, 21, of 188 Kitty Hawk Lane, was charged on the same date with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, which is a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Willard was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond and Negley a $5,000 unsecured bond, with both slated to be in Surry District Court on Sept. 28.

• Property said to be worth at least $1,005 was discovered missing on Aug. 21 from two unsecured vehicles at a residence on Banley Street, with Corey Dillon Hawks and Kelli Elizabeth Atkins listed as the victims. The items taken from the 2007 Subaru Impreza and 1997 Ford F-150 pickup included a Dual amplifier, a Kicker amplifier, an SD card, an OB2 scanner, an SCT car programmer, a tool bag with various Craftsman products, a teal-green pocketbook, a black wallet and three Social Security cards.