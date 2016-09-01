Health Department Inspections is a regular listing of inspections conducted in Surry County establishments by North Carolina health officials. The listing includes restaurants, schools, day care facilities, adult care and other facilities. The listings give the health inspector score, if applicable, along with the text of their findings in their words.

Lowgap Wildlife Club seasonal swimming pool, 566 Wildlife Club Rd., Lowgap. Inspected June 17. Violations: 1) Pool maintenance: safety ropes with floats and contrasting color bands provided at shallow area breakpoints Try to redo the contrasting color bands as the liner is fading and becoming a similar color as the contrasting color bands on the stairs and shallow area breakpoint.

2) Pool maintenance: contrasting band on steps and benches Try to redo the contrasting color bands as the liner is fading and becoming a similar color as the contrasting color bands on the stairs and shallow area breakpoint. Recolor the stair bands before next season.

3) Equipment room: filter backwash discharged through an air gap Filter backwash must be discharged through an air gap.

Mayberry Motor Inn seasonal swimming pool, 501 N. Andy Griffith Pkwy., Mount Airy. Inspected June 20. Violation: Premises: fence or barrier with self-closing, self-latching gates properly constructed and maintained The vertical members of the fence are 5.5 inches apart. The maximum spacing for the vertical members is 4 inches. The vertical clearance at the bottom of the fence must be 2 inches or less. It measures between 4 and 5 inches.

Mount Airy Country Club seasonal wading pool, 420 Country Club Rd., Mount Airy. Inspected May 24. Violations: 1) Equipment room: approved pump, filter, and flow meter operating properly The flow meter on the wading pool was replaced this week with a flow meter that has a range where the lower value (40 gpm) exceeds the actual flow on the wading pool system. Because the required flow is around 11 gpm, make sure the range on the flow meter includes 11 gpm in the range.

2) Dressing and sanitary facilities: approved water source, no cross connections Place a vacuum breaker on the faucet in the equipment room (where the hose is attached).

Mount Airy Country Club seasonal swimming pool, 420 Country Club Rd., Mount Airy. Inspected May 24. Violations: 1) Pool maintenance: diving equipment, ladders, steps and handrails properly placed, in good repair The handrails at the entrance to the pool must be placed no more than 10 FT apart from other handrails and the edge of the pool. The left handrail (as you enter) is 11 FT from the edge of the pool and 11 FT from the other handrail. The rightmost handrail is 10 FT from the edge of the pool.

2) Premises: fence or barrier with self-closing, self-latching gates properly constructed and maintained The self-closing latch release is located at 46 inches above the ground. It needs to be repositioned so that the top of the release mechanism is located at least 54 inches from the ground. This is to be corrected before opening this season.

3) Equipment room: approved pump, filter, and flow meter operating properly The bobber inside the flow meter was stuck at the bottom at the time of inspection. It was released during the inspection to correct this. I would highly recommend replacing this flow meter in the near future because the bobber is showing signs of wear.

4) Dressing and sanitary facilities: approved water source, no cross connections Place a vacuum breaker on the faucet in the equipment room (where the hose is attached).

Orchard Mountain seasonal swimming pool, 158 Baldwin Dr., Lowgap. Inspected June 21. Violations: 1) Water quality: daily written records of water quality and test kit kept on site Total alkalinity and cyanuric acid must be checked and recorded at least once a week. Both of these have not been checked since the pool opened. Total alkalinity and cyanuric acid were checked and recorded today. Total alkalinity was 90 ppm and cyanuric acid was 100 ppm.

2) Premises: fence or barrier with self-closing, self-latching gates properly constructed and maintained The fence height must be at 48 inches all around the pool. There are some areas where the fence is less than 48 inches high (form the ground surface). The entrance gate meets current standards, however.

3) Equipment room: filter backwash discharged through an air gap Filter backwash must be discharged through an air gap.

Pilot Knob Park seasonal swimming pool, 450 Clubhouse Dr., Pilot Mountain. Inspected May 23. Violations: 1) Equipment room: equipment and chemicals kept in a dry, well-ventilated enclosure Repair/replace the ventilation fan in the equipment room.

2) Equipment room: filter backwash discharged through an air gap Filter backwash must be discharged through an air gap.

3) Dressing and sanitary facilities: approved water source, no cross connections Place a backflow preventer on the outside faucet.

Dobson Dolphins Swim Team seasonal swimming pool, 716 Gillespie St., Dobson. Inspected June 2, Violations: 1) Pool maintenance: pool walls and floor kept clean, free of debris and in good repair Continue cleaning the pool floor before officially opening. There are some areas on the pool wall/floor that is damaged and should be repaired.

2) Pool maintenance: surface skimmers (with weirs, baskets and covers) or gutters clean, in good repair, and functioning properly, no floating debris Replace missing weirs (two) and broken skimmer lids. New weirs and skimmer lids are here, but the operators haven’t had time to replace them. Just replace them prior to opening.

3) Pool maintenance: safety ropes with floats and contrasting color bands provided at shallow area breakpoints The shallow area breakpoint rope and buoys are damaged and need to be replaced. The rope must be the appropriate length to stretch across the pool and 3/4” or greater in diameter. There must be enough buoys on the rope to allow for no more than 5 feet of spacing between the buoys. Also make sure the buoys are colored.

4) Pool maintenance: diving equipment, ladders, steps and handrails properly placed, in good repair Repair the rail on the diving board. The rail on the left side had rusted and broken loose.

5) Premises: body hook and ring buoy with throw rope or lifeguard with rescue tube provided and properly located One ring buoy placed out for use had a rope that has rotted and broke apart when pulled forcefully. This facility always has at least one lifeguard on duty at all times and that lifeguard can be used to take the place of one of the needed ring buoys. However, if you chose to keep this ring buoy out, you must provide a rope in good repair that is measured at 50 feet (when tied to the buoy) and that rope has to be at least 1/4 inch in diameter.