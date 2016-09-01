Surry County probation violations

DOBSON — Jeffery Wayne Tate, 31, of Wards Gap Road, Mount Airy, was imprisoned for five to six months after a violation of probation was determined in Superior Court on Monday. Tate had been found guilty of a lesser charge of felony flee to arrest with a motor vehicle with two aggravating factors in October 2011.

• Probation violations were dismissed on Aug. 29 for Michele Sue Barnes, 54, of College Place, Dobson. Court documents state that underlying charges against Barnes were dismissed, and she is otherwise in compliance. Barnes is serving consecutive supervised probation sentences after pleading guilty to four counts of obtaining property by false pretense in June 2014.

• On Monday, Christopher Wade Bryant, 48, of Rustic Village Trail, Mount Airy, was ordered to serve three 48-hour periods of confinement in the Surry County Detention Center within 90 days. He was also ordered to pay a minimum of $150 against his case beginning in September or an order for arrest will be issued carrying a $20,000 minimum secured bond. Following a March 2011 conviction for possession of a firearm by a felon, Bryant was given an intermediate suspended sentence of 15 to 18 months and placed on supervised probation for 60 months.

• Probation was revoked for Tabitha Lynn Martin, 27, of Woodlawn Drive, Elkin. In the Aug. 29 hearing she admitted to absconding, according to court documents, and was imprisoned in the Department of Adult Corrections for eight to 19 months. Martin had been convicted of possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance in March.

• On Monday, an order to serve 90 days in the county jail was stricken for Matthew Thomas Alexander, 18, of Hamburg Street, Mount Airy, who was instead ordered to complete a treatment program. The jail sentence will be activated if Alexander fails to complete the treatment. Thomas pleaded guilty of a lesser charge of second-degree burglary and felony larceny after breaking and entering in September 2014 and was given consecutive suspended sentences of 13 to 35 months and six to 17 months. He had been placed on supervised probation for 36 months.

• Probation was extended 24 months for Ryan Keith Tolbert, 25, of Westfield Road, Westfield. Tolbert was placed on supervised probation for 18 months in June 2015 after pleading guilty to felony larceny. His probation may be terminated when his restitution is paid in full, according to court documents.

