Native’s indy film to play at Earle

DOBSON — A Mount Airy native’s recently released independent film will be shown at the Earle Theatre beginning next week.

Rob Connolly, a 2000 Mount Airy High graduate, co-wrote and directed “Edge of Winter,” a thriller that explores the relationship of two brothers and their increasingly unhinged father while stranded in the wilderness during a winter storm.

The R-rated film will open at the Earle on Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. and will play Saturday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 11 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Monday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $6 plus tax.

The son of local residents Alan and Alice Connolly, Rob is still remembered for filming his master’s thesis project at the former Spencer’s Inc. building downtown.

The 2008 short film, “Our Neck of the Woods,” involved a slew of local residents and was accepted into the Sundance Film Festival the following year.

Rob Connolly’s page on the Internet Movie Database shows a dozen credits in a variety of roles from writer, director, producer, construction crew, grip, gaffer, camera operator and director of photography.

“Edge of Winter” was released in select theaters in August and is available for download from sites such as iTunes and Amazon.com.

Because the film had not yet been widely distributed, the Surry Arts Council had to work hard to get the rights to screen the film at the Earle.

After more than a month of phone calls to various sources, Ken White, an avid arts council volunteer, was able to make a connection with someone at Vertical Entertainment, a production studio.

“I believe they were happy to get more exposure themselves,” White said.

It was worth the struggle for those invested in promoting the arts in the community.

“Encouraging local participation in the creative arts is always important. You don’t know where the next wunderkind is going to come from,” White said. “Seeing someone else’s vision on a big screen does remind everyone that anyone can do what they set their mind to with conviction.”

The “Edge of Winter” movie poster. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_EdgeOfWinter_OneSheet_02_R1-1.jpg The “Edge of Winter” movie poster. Submitted

By Terri Flagg [email protected]

Reach Terri Flagg at 415-4734.

