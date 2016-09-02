Police reports

• A Mount Airy man was jailed under a $75,000 secured bond Monday on felony drug and other charges, according to city police department reports. Shaquinton Theron Bell, 21, of 182 Eleanor Ave., was arrested in the parking lot of Hardee’s on West Pine Street after fleeing during an investigation, arrest reports state.

Bell was charged with felonious possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a drug vehicle and four misdemeanors: resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer; possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia. He is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Sept. 28.

• Violations of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (Opana) and possession of drug paraphernalia have been filed against Matthew Justin Monday, 30, of 221 Anna Drive, who was encountered by police Monday at Westwood Shopping Center. Monday was found to have an outstanding warrant pending for the unauthorized use charge. He was released on a written promise to be in District Court on Sept. 28.

• Billie Jean Campbell, 42, of 128 Tracy Lane, No. 10, wound up in jail after a visit to Walmart on Aug. 22, when she was spotted by store management who knew she had been banned from the business. This led to a second-degree trespassing offense being filed against Campbell, who also was served with a warrant for failing to appear in court which had been issued in July 2004. She was held under a $2,000 secured bond and slated for a Sept. 14 court appearance.

• Chase Daniel Shinault, 27, of 122 Meadow Land Circle, No. 6, was cited for concealment of merchandise on Aug. 22 at Walmart, involving a UNC bracelet valued at $8. Shinault’s court date is Sept. 13.

• Police were told on Aug. 21 that a black wallet with a silver chain, containing an undisclosed sum of cash and a Social Security card, were stolen from the purse of Audrey Leigh Hughes of Horse Shoe Road, Westfield, by an unknown suspect at a residence on Haymore Street. No loss figure was listed.

• A blue Mongoose bicycle valued at $100, owned by Angie Berrier Umstead of Hay Street, was discovered stolen from Umstead’s yard on Aug. 20 — where it is believed to have been taken by a known individual.