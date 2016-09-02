Health Department Inspections is a regular listing of inspections conducted in Surry County establishments by North Carolina health officials. The listing includes restaurants, schools, day care facilities, adult care and other facilities. The listings give the health inspector score, if applicable, along with the text of their findings in their words.

Pilot Knob Park, 450 Clubhouse Dr., Pilot Mountain. Inspected June 1, score 96.5. Violations: 1) Proper eating, tasting, drinking, or tobacco use: Eating, Drinking, or Using Tobacco – C — Employee drinks must be consumed from a container that has a lid and straw. Alternatively, if you do not wish to drink from a straw, at least use a container that had a lid and a handle on the side that will keep your hand away from your mouth when drinking. This was corrected by educating the employee.

2) Consumer advisory provided for raw or undercooked foods: Consumption of Animal Foods that are Raw, Undercooked, or Not Otherwise Processed to Eliminate Pathogens – PF — The consumer advisory posted at the counter (where food is ordered) has a proper reminder, but there is no disclosure. The disclosure is a statement that reveals which foods may be cooked to order. For example, hamburger and eggs may be served undercooked. So, the disclosure could read as follows: “Hamburger and eggs may be cooked to order” or “Ground beef and eggs may be cooked to order.” The reminder (“Consuming raw or undercooked meats and eggs may increase…” would follow after that. This needs to be corrected with 10 days (by 6/10/16). I will need to verify compliance.

3) Thermometers provided and accurate: Food Temperature Measuring Devices – PF — This facility must have a small diameter probe thermometer in order to check the temperatures of thinner foods. The facility has two bi-metallic metal stem thermometers, but these are not approved for thin foods. A small diameter probe thermometer needs to be purchased within 10 days (6/10/16). I will need to verify compliance.

4) Equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces approved; cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used: Food Equipment, Certification and Classification – C — A domestic waffle iron and a domestic 3-pot crock pot was found in the facility. All equipment used in the facility must be NSF-approved or in the absence on NSF-listing, must meet Chapter 4 of the NC Food Code (which covers cleanability) and must be used for its intended purpose. If it says “Household use only,” then it is not approved for used in a commercial kitchen. Good Repair and Proper Adjustment-Equipment – C — The beer cooler has a significant pool of water at the bottom. Repair or replace the unit.

5) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C — Clean the floors where needed (under equipment and shelving (where needed), and to the left of the dish machine). Clean the floor sinks, as well. Clean the filters in the front hood system. Floors, Walls and Ceilings-Cleanability – C — Keep all storage at least 6 inches off of the floor or on wheels for easy cleanability.

Soppers Restaurant, 105 West Main St., Pilot Mountain. Inspected June 2, score 96.5. Violations: 1) Proper cold holding temperatures: Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Hot and Cold Holding – P- Observed tsatsiki and sour cream at 54 f and 51 f respectively. Cold tcs foods may be stored at 45 f and below until january 1, 2019 and must be stored at 41 f and below thereafter. At the time of inspection, the cooler was running at 48 f. Cdi by pic discarding the food.

2) Thermometers provided and accurate: Temperature Measuring Devices-Functionality – C- Thermometer was missing in the left sandwich unit in the cooking area. Thermometers must be available in all refrigeration units and stored in the warmest part of the unit. This was corrected during in inspection by placing a new thermometer in the unit and moving all the thermometers to the front of the units.

3) Personal cleanliness: Effectiveness-Hair Restraints – C- Hair restraints are required for those preparing food. Prohibition-Jewelry – C- Only a plain wedding band may be worn on the arms and hands of employees preparing food.

4) Equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces approved; cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used: Good Repair and Proper Adjustment-Equipment – C- Repair the pepsi cooler that is running around 48 f. Needs to run around 38 f to maintain proper temperatures. Good Repair and Calibration-Utensils and Temperature and Pressure Measuring Devices – C- Several thermometers were not accurate in the refrigeration units. Cdi by replacing with new thermometers.

Speedway LLC, 6948, 818 S. Key St., Pilot Mountain. Inspected June 1, score 95. Violations: 1) PIC present, Demonstration – Certification by accredited program, and performs duties: Certified Food Protection Manager – C — A person-in-charge that has taken an ANSI-approved food safety class within the time frame specified by the certificate must be on the premises at all times. There are no certified food safety managers on the premises today.

2) Proper hot holding temperatures: Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Hot and Cold Holding – P — Corn dogs and cheeseburger roller bites were reading less than 135 degrees F at the time of inspection. Hot food must be held at 135 degrees F or higher. According to the manager, they had been out for less than 4 hours per policy, but the temperature of the unit was not maintaining the temperature at the required temperature. These were immediately thrown away to correct this.

3) Single-use and single-service articles; properly stored and used: Equipment, Utensils, Linens and Single-Service and Single-Use Articles-Storing – C — Several containers of single-service items (cups, pizza storage containers, etc.) were stored in the floor during the inspection. Single-service items must be kept at least 6 inches off of the floor.

4) Garbage and refuse properly disposed; facilities maintained: Covering Receptacles – C — Keep dumpsters and cardboard containers closed (lids and doors). Area, Enclosures and Receptacles, Good Repair – C — Replace dumpsters that have missing lids. Maintaining Refuse Areas and Enclosures – C — Clean inside of the dumpster corral.

5) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Floors, Walls and Ceilings-Cleanability – C — Keep all storage that is not easily moveable at least 6 inches off of the floor (general storage; food and single-service items must always be kept at least 6 inches off of the floor). Since the shelving is not easily moveable, the bottom shelf should have 6 inches of clearance from the floor to facilitate cleaning. Cleaning Floors, Dustless Methods – C — Clean the floors underneath equipment, where needed.