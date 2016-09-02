Pair arrested on drug charges

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday the arrest of two Mount Airy residents on felony and misdemeanor drug charges.

An investigation into complaints of drug activity occurring at a motel in Pilot Mountain led to the bust, according to information provided by the sheriff’s office.

On Aug. 25. the N.C. Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Amber Verene Bolen, 37, of Lower Park Lane.

Chase Daniel Shinault, 27, of Mid Lane, was a passenger in the vehicle as was a minor-aged child.

“During the stop methamphetamine was seen in the vehicle in plain view,” Sheriff Graham Atkinson stated in the release. “Shinault was seen tossing methamphetamine where the child was seated. A search of the vehicle revealed 14 grams of methamphetamine, electronic scales, smoking devices, a semi-automatic 9mm pistol, $812 and 10 hydrocode pills.”

A subsequent search of Shinault’s hotel room also revealed plastic baggies, electronic scales and smoking devices.

Shinault was charged with the following felonies: trafficking in opiates, maintaining a drug vehicle, maintaining a drug dwelling and possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine.

He also faces charges of misdemeanor child abuse, one count each of simple possession of a schedule II and schedule IV controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into the Surry County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond and scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 28.

Bolen was charged with conspiracy to sell methamphetamine, maintaining a drug vehicle, child abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was booked into the jail under a $50,000 secured bond and scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 28.

“The arrests were the result of a joint investigation by the Surry County Sheriff’s Narcotic Division, the Mount Airy Police Department, Pilot Mountain Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol,” Atkinson said.

By Terri Flagg [email protected]

Reach Terri Flagg at 415-4734.

