Holiday trash schedule announced

As might be fitting on a holiday honoring American labor, some operations of the Mount Airy sanitation department will have the day off Monday.

This will include no yard waste collections on Labor Day, a regular Monday service that will resume on Sept. 12.

Also, the Monday industrial route in the city is to be collected Tuesday instead.

However, Monday’s commercial garbage routes will be run under the regular schedule.

City offices are to be closed Monday in observance of the holiday and will reopen Tuesday.