Surry County Sheriff reports

DOBSON — A Mount Airy woman reported the theft of $200 cash to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 27.

Gracie Kincaid, of Lynda Street, told deputies three white male suspects had knocked on her door and offered to fix her driveway. At some point following, one of the men asked the victim to loan a wrench to fix his truck, and if they could be paid in advance for their work so they could buy a part for the repair, according to the report. The men left and never returned to finish the work.

“This case has been assigned to the detective division. We’re going to see if we can identify who these people are,” said Det. David Hamlin, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

• Roland Keith Brown, of Perch Road, Pinnacle, made a report Aug. 26 that 14 items of jewelry ordered from Gem Shopping Network were not received. The jewelry included diamond rings and necklaces, as well as other valuable gems, and was valued at a total of $17,905.

Federal Express advised investigators that the shipment had been delivered and signed for, but the victim stated it was not, Hamlin said. The case is under investigation by the detective’s division.

• On Aug. 26, James Billings, of Old Highway 21, State Road, reported stolen his Nissan pickup truck and black utility trailer, valued at $2,500 total. The crime was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) and is under investigation.

• Ricky Odell Bowman, Jr., 41, of Silver Hill Lane, Mount Airy, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with motor vehicle theft, felony larceny and breaking and entering. His bond was set at $10,000 secured with a court date of Sept. 27.

• Theft of two Stihl chainsaws, valued at $1,000 each, was reported Aug. 28 by Angel Orduna, of Southridge Drive, Mount Airy.

• Ryan Badgett, 19, of Old Highway 601, Mount Airy, reported two cell phones stolen on Aug. 27. One phone was described as a rose gold iPhone 5s in an camo Otterbox case, valued at $600, and the other a gray and gold Strylo Mobile, valued at $180.

• Tillie Stewart, of Webster Road, Mount Airy, reported a breaking and entering on Aug. 27. According to the report, diamond earrings and a diamond ring were stolen, along with quantities of prescription narcotics and a Nintendo DS game system. The total value of the items was listed at $527.

• Cody Hinson, of Butchers Lane, State Road, reported three vehicle tires cut on Aug. 26. The damage was listed as $900.

Reach Terri Flagg at 415-4734.

