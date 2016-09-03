Two busted in drug raid

DOBSON — Two Mount Airy residents were arrested on drug charges following an Aug. 26 raid of their Louise Avenue home.

Christina Dawn Steele, 43, and Charles Arthur McDonald, 49, were each charged with trafficking in opiates, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a drug dwelling, manufacture of a schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana), possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In a statement released Friday, Sheriff Graham Atkinson indicated the sheriff’s office narcotics division and Mount Airy Police Department had jointly investigated drug activity at the residence.

The search revealed about $1,400 in cash, 268 grams of marijuana, cocaine, 11 oxycodone pills, and plastic baggies, the sheriff stated.

Steele was booked under a $200,000 secured bond and McDonald under a $150,000 bond.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 28.

Steele http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Steele_Mug.jpg Steele Submitted McDonald http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_McDonald_Mug.jpg McDonald Submitted

By Terri Flagg [email protected]

Reach Terri Flagg at 415-4734.

