Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Dale Lawrence Callahan, age 37, white male, wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony maintain place for controlled substances, resisting an officer, unauthorized use of a vehicle and felony hit and run. He also has an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court.

• James Fontaine Grogan, Jr., age 39, white male, wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

• Ashley Ann Harmon, age 29, white female, wanted on violations of probation for cyberstalking and violating a domestic violence protective order.

• Matthew Doyle Burke, age 25, white male, wanted on violations of probation for using/possessing drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 386-9742.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people who are all wanted on the same offense:

• Joseph Odell Spencer, white male, 42 years old, wanted for failing to pay child support.

• John W. Johnson, white male, 49 years old, wanted for failing to pay child support.

• Matthew M. Crouch, white male, 38 years old, wanted for failing to pay child support.

• Jimmy S. Wood Sr., white male, 55 years old, wanted for failing to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.