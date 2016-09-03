Surry County probation briefs

DOBSON — The supervised probation sentence was extended for Randy Dean Hawks, 37, of Watershed Road, Mount Airy. Hawks was convicted of felonious possession of a schedule II controlled substance in 2013 and was placed on supervised probation for 24 months. During the Aug. 29 hearing, he was to complete a treatment program after which his probation may be terminated if he is otherwise in compliance.

• On Aug. 29, Jasmine Nicole Jackson, 34, of American Lane, Mount Airy, was ordered to serve 90 days in the Department of Adult Corrections, having been found in violation of probation. She had been placed on supervised probation for 30 months on convictions of first-degree burglary, felonious possession of stolen goods or property and possession of a stolen firearm.

• Probation was terminated for Matthew Ray Lawson, 28, of Soldier Lane, Ararat. Lawson had successfully completed 24 months of supervised probation on a felony hit-and-run conviction.

• Leslie Ann McMillian, 31, of Durham Street, Mount Airy, was ordered to serve a 90-day Confinement in Response to Violation (CRV) for violating her probation. She was convicted of two counts of possession of stolen goods or property and one count obtaining property by false pretense in December 2014.

• Jody Darrell Nichols, 32, of Fancy Gap Road, Mount Airy, was imprisoned after admitting to a probation violation in a Superior Court hearing on Aug. 29. Nichols had been placed on supervised probation for 24 months for felony larceny and breaking-and-entering convictions from May 2015. His 15- to 27-month sentence was activated.

Compiled by Terri Flagg

