Property transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However, a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

• Robert Wayne and Kristie Hanlin Wright to Crystal Wright and Paul Rex Walker. 0.405 acres in Elkin. $0

• Crystal Wright and Paul Rex Walker to Robert Wayne Right. Tract in Elkin. $0

• Helen Johnson Revocable Trust, James Walter Johnson Trustee to James Walter, Jeremy Walter, James William and Mark Gray Johnson. Tracts in Stewart’s Creek. $0

• Frances and H.C. Mooney Jr. to Kenneth Craig and Scott Wayne Mooney. 17.52 acres in Dobson. $0

• Hilda J. Hall, Linda J. and Albert Hutchens, Joyce J. and Sharell Bunn, Marvine J. and Mark Myers, and Albert L. Hutchens Jr. to Larry D. Newman Jr. 9.11 acres in Dobson. $62

• Dennis W. and Toni C. Hiatt to Tanner Flippin and Shayla Ann Hall. 1.183 acres in Stewarts Creek. $144

• John Mack Campbell to Barbie Boyles Campbell. 1.21 acres. $36

• Cathy Sue Roberts to Lisa W. Davis. 12.989 acres. $280

• Jerry G. Capamaggio to The P.J. and K.J. Johnson Trust. 7.167 acres in Elkin. $112

• Phyllis Tolbert to Jeffrey Troy Tolbert. Tract in Stewart’s Creek. $0

• Joyce Senter and Oliver Combs to Timothy Brian Whitt. Two tracts in Dobson. $20

• Daniel Edward and Beth Crissman McCraw to Amber T. and Randy M. Jones Jr. .51 acres in Pilot Mountain. $296

• William Guy and Karen Ann Whitt to Joann Harris King. 3.55 acres in Mount Airy. $1

• Woltz Siblings, LLC and EMW Greenhill, LLC to EMW Greenhill, LLC. 5.613 acres in Mount Airy. $0

• Joseph H. Williams and Frances Nichols to Robert W. and Judy F. Rees. 44.15 acres. $340

• Chilton Ventures, LLC to Vencint D. and Janis M. Joyce. Tract in Pilot Mountain. $242

• AE Associates of NC, LLC to G. Shane Mitchell Trucking Company, Inc. Five acres in Rockford. $104

• H.L. & S.A. Hennis Jr., Inc., to East Pine Street Mount Airy, LLC. Tract in Mount Airy. $430

• Beulah M. Inman to Richard Gerome and Marsha S. Lowe. 0.38 acres in Mount Airy. $0

• Ronald Wallace and Kristi Pegram Halstead to Gilmer Ray and Judy J. Jessup. 1.42 acres in South Westfield. $23

• Rose H. and Allen Barrin Presnell to Matthew and Martha Slawter. Lot in Elkin. $342

• Gaynell W. and Martha Gaynell Ring to Joan R. Johnson, Kimberly R. Pratt and Sheila R. Creed. 1.98 acres in Shoals and tract in Eldora. $0

• Herbert Clayton Gullatt to Eric Lane, Kimberly Jane and Shirley Faye Gullatt Felts. Lot in Mount Airy. $0

• H & A Properties of Surry, LLC to 496 Mayberry & Main, LLC. 0.097 acres Mount Airy. $370

• Ray Junior White to T&S Rental Company, LLC. Lot in Johnson Heights Development. $130

• Daniel and Debra Lauritsch to Melissa K. and Kevin Wayne Worrell. 4.2 acres in South Westfield. $430

• EMW Greenhill, LLC to David G. Van De Wyngaerde. 11.83 acres. $820

• John C. and Betty S. Westra to Thomas E. and Janie M. Westra. 11.055 acres in Elkin. $0

• Jonathan L. and Susan R. Harrell to Hayday Investments, LLC. 1.369 acres. $0

• Jonathan C. and Bethany Swaim to Steve C. Swaim. 6.7 acres in Elkin. $36

• Saundra W. Spillman to James Kevin Hart. 0.755 acres in Mount Airy. $0

• Carolyn Barnes and Billy James Gentry Jr. to Orlando Segura Gomez. 2.176 acres in Bryan. $30

Compiled by Terri Flagg [email protected]

Reach Terri at 415-4734.

