Wedding expo “bombarded”

DOBSON — The throngs of brides and grooms showing up for Saturday’s wedding expo at The Barn at Heritage Farm demonstrated the public demand.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., more than 30 vendors covering every possible wedding need gathered under one vast roof for the perusal of those planning their big day.

When the doors opened, “We were bombarded,” said Jessica Jonczak, who co-owns the barn with husband John.

“We’ve had a great turnout,” said John. “From what we were told, it’s the first expo in Surry County in five years.”

Nearly all 150 “swag bags,” given to those who attended the free event, had vanished by noon.

Vendors included photographers, caterers, florists, wedding planners, entertainers and even officiants.

The event was held “to showcase small, local businesses as well as agriculture in the area, ” Jessica Jonczak said.

“It helps brides find local vendors for their weddings and it gives local businesses a chance to get their name out. You can find everything you need for your wedding right here, today.”

Kasi and Derek Brown, of Thurmond, drove their baby blue, mint-condition Volkswagon bus, which moonlights as a photo booth, to the event.

“We thought it would be a good thing,” Kasi Brown said, adding that they are just getting started with “The Little Blue Photo Bus” business.

Offering free pictures to anyone interested, the couple booked dates and passed out cards and brochures.

It was the first expo for Woodfired Catering & Special Events, a mobile wood-fired pizza catering company based in High Point.

“We’ve had a lot of interest from different brides and grooms, as well as other venues,” said the company’s catering director, Nick Langille.

Maryann Price and her fiance, Marcus Wilmoth, attended the expo, and in addition to winning a door prize full of gift certificates and a bottle of Shelton wine, discovered “places I’ve never even heard of,” Price said.

“It was awesome.

The exposition was the first event held at the multipurpose Heritage Barn, which is designed in part to serve as a wedding and reception venue.

“We’re excited to be part of the community,” John Jonczak said, explaining that the farm will also be used for agriculture education and as a site to sell their honey.

They sold the locally produced honey at the expo, but the bees are kept elsewhere, Jonczak said, noting “Bees and events don’t go hand in hand.”

