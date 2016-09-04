Marriage licenses issued in Surry County

DOBSON — The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

• Dennis James Potts, 67, and Shirley Euthalee Potts, 62, of Mount Airy. Issued Aug. 25.

• Kenneth Neil Harrold, 39, of Lambsburg, Virginia, and Amy Nicole Dalton, 39, of Meadows of Dan, Virginia. Issued Aug. 26.

• Derrick Wayne Rathell, 30, and Nichole Marie Shaban, 29, of Princeton, West Virginia. Issued Aug. 26.

• Vance Franklin Shinault Jr., 45, and Shannon Nichole Greene, 41, of Ararat. Issued Aug. 26.

• Ricky Legrand Love Sr., 60, of Elkin, and Judy Ann Ward, 55, of Ararat. Issued Aug. 26.

• Anthony Wendell Sawyers, 28, and Corinna Lee Dollyhigh, 22, of Mount Airy. Issued Aug. 26.

• James Matthew Spainhour, 43, and Penny Denise Wilkerson, 43, of Tobaccoville. Issued Aug. 29.

• Robert Hill Edwards, 91, and Barbara Joyce Edwards, 69, of Mount Airy. Issued Aug. 29.

• David Aaron Worrell, 25, of Mount Airy, and Ashely Ann McCraw, 27, of Cana, Virginia. Issued Aug. 30.

• Wesley Curtis Powers, 47, of Belleville, Arkansas, and Jody Lynn Mohre, 52, of Pinnacle. Issued Aug. 30.

• Darrell Eugene Slate, 53, and Rebecca Ann Harrison, 48, of Dobson. Issued Aug. 30.

• Michael Dale McHone, 50, of Lowgap, and Angela Sharlene Antwine, 47, of Mount Airy. Issued Aug. 30.

• Kevin Ray Dezern, 35, of Pinnacle, and Mary Ann Finney, 41, of Mount Airy. Issued Sept. 1.

• Amber Leighann Hope Ellis, 23, and Tiffany Renee Morris, 23, of Mount Airy. Issued Sept. 1.

• Jeffery Wayne Gaylean, 36, and Brittany Marie Myers, 19, of Toast. Issued Sept. 1.

• Jeffrery Keith Lee, 44, and Angelia Dawn Edwards, 35, of Lowgap. Issued Sept. 1.

Compiled by Terri Flagg

Reach Terri Flagg at 415-4734.

