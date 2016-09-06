Surry County man jailed on firearm offense

An Ararat man convicted Monday of unlawfully discharging a firearm received a prison sentence of 23 to 37 months.

Shannon Lee Wall, 42, of Ararat Road, appeared in Superior Court to face charges in connection with several isolated incidents.

Through a negotiated arrangement with the District Attorney’s office, he pleaded guilty by Alford decision to discharging a firearm in an enclosed area to incite fear in another, felony assault causing serious bodily injury, misdemeanor possession of stolen goods or property, possession of a stolen firearm, domestic protective order violation, and possessing an open container of alcohol.

A driving while impaired charge was remanded to District Court for sentencing.

An Alford plea indicates the defendant agrees that the state has sufficient evidence to convict and is treated as guilty but does not admit to having actually committed the crime.

Charges of felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, larceny of a firearm, and assault by pointing a gun were dismissed through the plea agreement.

According to the state’s summary of the evidence against Wall, the earliest of the charges (assault causing serious bodily injury) stemmed from a June 2013 attack that left a victim with a severely fractured jaw.

In September 2014, Wall was found in possession of $1,000 worth of stolen firearms and on different dates that same month, charged with DWI and possession of stolen goods or property.

The unlawful discharge of a firearm, the incident which the state considered the most serious of his offenses, occurred in December 2015.

The state alleged that during a domestic dispute with a female victim with whom Wall was “in some sort of relationship,” Assistant District Attorney Mike Beal stated, the defendant fired a .38-caliber revolver and shot out a television set.

“She thought he was firing at her,” Beal said. “She has been extremely upset, as one would expect, with this incident.”

The prosecutor provided Presiding Judge Eric Morgan with a letter signed by the victim’s therapist attesting to the damage done by the incident, and asked the judge to include a no-contact order with Wall’s sentence.

Defense Attorney Chadwick Casstevens, asking the judge to sentence on the lower end of the presumptive range, said his client “does admit that his life was essentially falling apart,” when the incident occurred, and that the pair “had a rocky relationship from the very beginning.”

Casstevens also noted that the victim had bonded Wall out of jail after the incident.

While Wall had no prior felony convictions, he was sentenced as a record level four due to misdemeanor convictions.

The defendant was credited with 301 days for time served on the 23- to 37-month sentence, which totals about two to three years.

Wall will be sentenced on the DWI in District Court on Tuesday.

Surry County Courthouse http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_160324_Courthouse-4-1-2.jpg Surry County Courthouse Terri Flagg | The News

By Terri Flagg [email protected]

Reach Terri Flagg at 415-4734.

Reach Terri Flagg at 415-4734.