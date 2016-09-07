Annual fishing event ahead

You get a line, I’ll get a pole, and we’ll all head down to the fishin’ hole for what has become an annual community event.

On Sept. 17 the Women’s League of Mount Airy will host an annual “Andy and Opie Take Me Fishing Day” event at Westwood Park in Mount Airy. The event begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.

Lisa Goodin, who is chair of the event for the Women’s League, said though the event caters toward children all are welcomed, and nobody should have any problems hooking into a fish.

“The pond will be stocked with 900 fish that morning,” noted Goodin.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has long been a partner in the Take Me Fishing Day event. According to Goodin, the Wildlife Commission will stock the Tumbling Rock Reservoir with many types of fish, including catfish, large-mouth bass and bluegill. Additionally, representatives from the commission will be on hand, passing out bait and fishing poles for use.

Goodin said the Mount Airy Police Department is a new partner in the event. MAPD members will be serving hot dogs.

The Women’s League took over the long-standing event in 2012, when Mount Airy Parks and Recreation staff asked the group to do so, explained Goodin. Since taking the event off the city’s docket, the group has seen it grow, and a new ripple has been added to this year’s event.

“You will get tickets when you catch a fish,” said Goodin. “Then you can trade in the tickets for prizes.”

Goodin said prizes will include things like tackle boxes and fishing rods, and every child will leave with a “goody-bag.”

The Women’s League is proud to sponsor the fishing day, said Goodin. It has become the group’s signature event.

“For two years in a row we have won national recognition within the Women’s League for this event,” touted Goodin. “We will continue to do it for many years.”

Goodin did note that all fishing regulations must be followed, and those lucky enough to catch a fish are encouraged to keep it. There is a handicapped-accessible fishing pier at the location and plenty of room on the banks of the reservoir. The event will take place in “rain or shine,” and there is no cost for participation.

Westwood Park is located at 1250 Galax Trail in Mount Airy.

Las Thomas, 10, of Mount Airy, right, proudly displays the fish he caught while accompanied by his grandfather, Russell Thomas, at last year’s Take Me Fishing Day. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Take-MF-3-1.jpg Las Thomas, 10, of Mount Airy, right, proudly displays the fish he caught while accompanied by his grandfather, Russell Thomas, at last year’s Take Me Fishing Day. Tom Joyce | The News People line the pier at Westwood Park awaiting bites from hungry channel catfish at the 2015 event. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Take-MF-1-1.jpg People line the pier at Westwood Park awaiting bites from hungry channel catfish at the 2015 event. Tom Joyce | The News

By Andy Winemiller [email protected]

Andy is a staff writer and may be reached at 415-4698.

