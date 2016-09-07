Health Department Inspections is a regular listing of inspections conducted in Surry County establishments by North Carolina health officials. The listing includes restaurants, schools, day care facilities, adult care and other facilities. The listings give the health inspector score, if applicable, along with the text of their findings in their words.

Homeplace Recreational Park seasonal swimming pool, 258 Homeplace Park Rd., Ararat. Inspected June 9, violations: 1) Pool maintenance: surface skimmers (with weirs, baskets and covers) or gutters clean, in good repair, and functioning properly, no floating debris Weirs are missing in several skimmers. The weirs are backordered, but have been ordered. Please install these as soon as possible.

2) Pool maintenance: depth markings and no diving markers or signs visible and properly located Depth markings in the deep end do not meet the required 4-inch letter height. I measured around 3.5 inches. The owner stated that future deck repair would allow for the 4 inch letters to be placed.

3) Pool maintenance: inlets and other fittings in place and in good repair Replace any missing fittings on inlets (eyeball fittings).

4) Premises: fence or barrier with self-closing, self-latching gates properly constructed and maintained There is a 6.5-inch opening between the guardhouse and fence on the left side of the guardhouse. Install new fencing/post to close up the opening so that there is no more than a 4-inch opening.

5) Premises: decks unobstructed, properly drained, free of trip hazards The walkway between the deep and shallow ends is 4.5 feet wide. Regulations require that the walkway be eight feet or wider when the pool is larger than 1600 sq, ft.

6) Equipment room: approved pump, filter, and flow meter operating properly The required gallons per minute flow for the required 6 -hour turnover is 1361 gpm. Today, the flow meter read 450 gpm, which is an 18-hour turnover. Only one pump was operating at the time. Using all 3 pumps still may not get you to 1361 gpm, but operating 3 pumps will get you closer to the desired turnover rate.

Amalfi’s Pizza, 544 CC Camp Rd., Suite 500, Elkin. Inspected June 9, score 92. Violations: 1) PIC present, Demonstration – Certification by accredited program, and performs duties REPEAT VIOLATION: Certified Food Protection Manager- At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager by taking and passing an ansi accredited program (servsafe for example). This person must be present during the operations including during the inspection.

2) Hands clean and properly washed: When to Wash – P- Observed an employee handle raw chicken with gloves on and proceed to do other tasks without washing hands. Handwashing must take place when changing tasks like handling raw meats. Cdi by discussing proper handwashing and removing gloves and washing hands.

3) No bare hand contact with RTE foods or a pre-approved alternate properly followed: Preventing Contamination from Hands – P,PF- Observed food handler touch food when removed from the oven to plate. When preparing ready to eat foods or prepared cooked foods do not prepare with bare hands. Must use gloves, utensils, tongs or deli paper. CDI by discussing with the employee.

4) Contamination prevented during food preparation, storage and display: Miscellaneous Sources of Contamination – C- Do not store bowls inside the noodles. Need to store utensils with handles to avoid contamination of the food.

5) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – C- Clean tops of equipment. Clean gaskets. Clean in the grill area. Clean equipment facings.

6) Garbage and refuse properly disposed; facilities maintained: Maintaining Refuse Areas and Enclosures – C- Clean trash and debris from the dumpster pad. Covering Receptacles – C- Keep the dumpster covered at all times.

7) Meets ventilation and lighting requirements; designated areas used: Using Dressing Rooms and Lockers – C- Observed cell phone stored on the slicer and other employee items stored on the prep table. Store employee items separatley away from equipment, food, utensils, linens, and single-service. Cdi by moving the items.

Asian House, 2021 Rockford St., Mount Airy. Inspected June 9, score 94. Violations: 1) Food separated and protected: Packaged and Unpackaged Food-Separation, Packaging, and Segregation – P – Raw eggs were found in the vegetable walk in cooler over produce and pickled ginger. Raw egg yolks were found above cut onions in the reach in cooler. Dumplings were found uncovered in the walk in freezer. Keep all raw meats below or away from ready to eat foods. Keep all foods protected or covered while in storage. The dumplings were voluntarily thrown away and the eggs were relocated to correct the violation.

2) Proper date marking and disposition: Ready-To-Eat Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Disposition – P – Two containers of kimche were found with a prepared date of 5/29/16 (day 12) with a date marking of two weeks. All date marked foods must be held a maximum of 7 days. The kimche was voluntarily thrown away to correct the violation.

3) Time as a Public Health Control: procedures and records: Time as a Public Health Control – P,PF – The sushi rice was found off of temperature control without a label for the cooking completion. All food items being held on a TPHC must be labeled per approved written procedure. The sushi rice was labeled to correct the violation.

4) Wiping cloths: properly used and stored: Wiping Cloths, Use Limitation – C – Several wet wiping cloths were found improperly stored at the wok station today. Keep all wiping cloths in a bucket of sanitizer between uses. The sanitizer in the wiping cloth bucket tested below 50ppm chlorine. Keep the sanitzer between 50 and 200ppm chlorine in the wiping cloth bucket.

5) Utensils, equipment and linens: properly stored, dried and handled: Equipment and Utensils, Air-Drying Required – C – Several metal pans were found wet nested today. Allow all metal pans to air dry before stacking them. Equipment, Utensils, Linens and Single-Service and Single-Use Articles-Storing – C – Clean the knife magnet over the prep table next to the reach in cooler.

6) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – C – Clean the sides of equipment on the wok line. Clean the handles of equipment on the wok line. Clean the speed rack in the walk in cooler. Clean around the nozzles on the ice cream machine. Clean the lower shelving in the prep areas.

7) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Repairing-Premises, Structures, Attachments, and Fixtures-Methods – C – Repair the floor in the walk in freezer that is rusting. Repair the ceiling at the dish machine where the hood system has been removed. Re-grout the floor in the dish washing area. Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C – Clean the hood system filters over the wok station and to go habachi area. Clean the floors under and near large pieces of equipment.