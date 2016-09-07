Local man fatally shot in Forsyth

WINSTON-SALEM — No charges reportedly have been filed in the shooting death of a Mount Airy man in Forsyth County earlier this week stemming from an alleged home invasion.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office personnel did not respond to requests for information about the case Wednesday afternoon.

But according to multiple media outlets, the body of Barry Dail Shinault, 35, of 1117 Linville Road, was found Monday around 4:30 a.m. after deputies answered a 911 call of a break-in in progress at a home on Grakeintemple Court in Germanton.

The body was located by officers on the front porch of the residence located in the vicinity of Baux Mountain Road, where other incidents had occurred in recent weeks for which the Mount Airy man had been investigated, according to reports.

Shinault suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

Four adults were at the house during the alleged break-in by Shinault, who said they had a history with him. He allegedly had committed other wrongdoing against residents there, including being charged in August with assaulting a woman living at the home, who was present Monday.

Shinault also was investigated in connection with a vandalism at that location.

He had been scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court Friday on misdemeanor charges of assault on a female, two counts of communicating threats and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The person who shot the Mount Airy man has not been identified.

At last report, the case was still under investigation by Forsyth County authorities, who were unavailable Wednesday regarding possible updates, and the Forsyth District Attorney’s Office.

Funeral services for Shinault are scheduled Friday afternoon in Mount Airy.

Shinault http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Shinault-mug.jpg Shinault