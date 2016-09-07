Surry County indictments

DOBSON — The Surry County Grand Jury convened Monday and returned 80 true bills of indictment. Zero not-true bills were handed down, and two were continued.

The Grand Jury hears evidence from the prosecution only to determine if there is sufficient probable cause for the case to be tried in Superior Court, where most serious felony cases are tried. Most of the cases begin with an arrest warrant, with a probable cause hearing held or waived in District Court, and move to Superior Court either through appeal or indictment.

True bills were returned to the following:

• Derik Bauguess, 47, of Highway 16 North, Grassy Creek, with felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods or property, larceny of a motor vehicle and obtain property by false pretense.

• Alan Douglas Blackmon, 54, of Wytheville, Virginia, with three counts of obtain property by false pretense, attempted obtain property by false pretense, and acquiring the status of a habitual felon.

• Hailey Renee Bowman, 21, of Maple Drive, Mount Airy, with conspiring to obtain property by false pretense, exploitation of the disabled or elderly, financial card theft and financial card fraud.

• Jesse Lee Blevins, 25, of Boomer Road, Boomer, with obtain property by false pretense.

• Jena Dellana Caudle, 35, of Venable Road, Ararat, with possession of methamphetamine.

• Gregory Wayne Childress, 31, of Maple Drive, Mount Airy, with felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and second-degree kidnapping.

• Rosanna Lynn Coins, 18, of Westfield Road, with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a drug vehicle or dwelling.

• Ricky Allen Cook Jr., 31, of West Rocky Lane, Dobson, with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance and acquiring the status of a habitual felon.

• Carl Preston Crawford II, 28, of Longfellow Street, Greensboro, with breaking or entering and felony conspiracy.

• Jalen Eugene Fulton, 20, of Virginia Street, Mount Airy, with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a schedule II controlled substance.

• Benjamin Jason Gates, 42, of Hall Street, Mount Airy, with possession of methamphetamine and acquiring the status of a habitual felon.

• Candas Ayers Grimes, 35, of Flint Hill Road, Cana, Virginia, with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

• James Aaron Gwyn, 52, of Worth Street, Mount Airy, with five counts of sale and delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, six counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance and five counts of maintaining a drug vehicle or dwelling.

• Zackery William Hodges, 22, of College Place, Dobson, with felony larceny, obtain property by false pretense and safecracking.

• Jody Clayton Inman, 36, of Red Hill Creek Road, Dobson, with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, sale or delivery of a schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a drug vehicle or dwelling.

• Jack Edward Jackson, 37, of American Lane, Mount Airy, with financial card theft and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods and property.

• Andrew Warren Johnson, 23, of Volunteer Road, Pinnacle, with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance.

• Trina Moore Johnson, 31, of Bethany Ford Road, Roaring River, with safecracking, felony larceny and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

• Timothy Gray Marion, 46, of Bryan Road, Westfield, with obtain property by false pretense.

• Daniel Carlos McNeil II, 31, with possession of more than five counterfeit instruments, uttering a forged instrument and obtain property by false pretense.

• Kenneth Anthony Pack, 25, of Badgett Avenue, Mount Airy, with two counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle.

• Robert McNeil Pardue, 25, of Badgett Avenue, Mount Airy, with possession of methamphetamine, two counts of breaking or entering and two counts of larceny after breaking or entering.

• Brian Kevin Payne, 39, of N.C. Highway 89, Westfield, with three counts each of breaking and or entering and larceny after breaking and or entering.

• Joshua David Sawyers, 32, of West Kapp Street, Dobson, with larceny by removing or deactivating a component of inventory control or shoplifting prevention device, two counts of felony hit and run causing serious injury or death and injury to personal property.

• Michael Chad Shaw, 44, of Hadley Street, Mount Airy, with burning an uninhabited building.

• Justin Hardy Smith, 32, of Wayne Street, Mount Airy, with acquiring the status of a habitual felon.

• Candice Renee Taylor, 26, of Triumphant Road, Greensboro, with two counts of trafficking opium or heroin and maintaining a drug vehicle or dwelling.

Compiled by Terri Flagg

