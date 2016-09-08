Police reports

• A Pinnacle man was arrested Tuesday at Walmart on charges of larceny and possession of stolen property, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Daniel Benjamin Keathley, 25, of 160 Sam Dezarn Road, allegedly was seen carrying unspecified merchandise into a restroom at the store, where he was heard allegedly opening items while inside a stall. The total value of the property involved is $35. Keathley was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on Nov. 1.

• Also Tuesday, Terrell Gray Smith, 52, of 492 Smith Lane, was served with an outstanding warrant for arrest for a violation of filing a false report after an investigation of a suspicious person in the Food Lion parking lot on West Lebanon Street. That offense had been filed on June 24, with other details not listed. Smith is free on a written promise to be in Surry District Court on Oct. 10.

• Michael Allen Griffith, 33, of 1083 Glendale Drive, was arrested on a disorderly conduct offense Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Pine Street after he was encountered by police during a suspicious-person call. Griffith was jailed under a $500 secured bond, with his court date Nov. 7. He also has been banned from Hardee’s and the BP gas station on West Pine Street as a result of the incident.

• A second-degree trespassing violation was filed against Donnie Lee Danley, 43, of 109 Dutch Lane, on Aug. 29 after he allegedly caused a disturbance at Dollar General on South Main Street, from which he had been banned in December 2013. Danley is free on a written promise to appear in court on Oct. 24.

• Terry Stanton Hill, 53, of 11103 Ararat Highway, Claudville, Virginia, was charged with assault on a government official in the Municipal Building parking lot on Aug. 27. The officer in question allegedly was assaulted while investigating a domestic disturbance at Blackmon Amphitheatre. Hill was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond and is to be in District Court on Sept. 30. He has been banned from all city property.

• Chuck Hawks, 47, of Sam Scott Road in Shoals, was jailed on a larceny charge on Aug. 25 after allegedly concealing medical supplies at Northern Hospital of Surry County and being detained by security personnel there. Hawks was held under a $2,500 secured bond and is to be in District Court on Oct. 19.

• Brittany Rena Creed, 35, of 2555 Pine Ridge Road, was charged on Aug. 24 with possession of methamphetamine, a felony; possession of marijuana; and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, after a traffic stop and subsequent search. She also was wanted on two other violations, failure to appear in court and possession of drug paraphernalia, which had been issued on Aug. 22. Creed was held in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and slated for an Oct. 10 District Court appearance.

• A property-damage incident occurred on Aug. 23 at Davis Rooms on West Pine Street, where a known individual allegedly broke a door window with his fist. The damage was put at $100.

• Andrew Daniel Burcham, 25, of 689 Pipers Gap Road, was jailed under a $45,000 secured bond on Aug. 22 on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug vehicle and being a fugitive from justice, after he was encountered by police at Westwood Shopping Center. Burcham is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Nov. 7.