Health Department Inspections is a regular listing of inspections conducted in Surry County establishments by North Carolina health officials. The listing includes restaurants, schools, day care facilities, adult care and other facilities. The listings give the health inspector score, if applicable, along with the text of their findings in their words.

Beechnut Family Campground restaurant, 315 Beechnut Lane, Mount Airy. Inspected June 8, score 95. Violations: 1) Proper date marking and disposition: Ready-To-Eat Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Date Marking – PF — The opened container of chili, cooled container of chili, cooked hot dogs, and opened containers of turkey and ham in the sandwich unit were not date marked, but were prepared/opened more 6 days ago. I mentioned that the food needs to be date marked unless it can be sold, consumed, or discarded within 24 hours of cooking/prepping or opening. This was corrected by dating the food correctly (discard date of 6/9).

2) Toxic substances properly identified, stored, and used: Common Name-Working Containers – PF — The bottle of sanitizer was not labeled. The degreaser bottle label had faded. Both of these were labeled to correct this. Separation-Storage – P — A bottle of cleaner was stored on a cart with drinks underneath. Keep all bottles of chemicals stored so that they are below or otherwise away from food products.

3) Equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces approved; cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used: Good Repair and Proper Adjustment-Equipment – C — Replace the rusty bolts in the ice machine.

4) Garbage and refuse properly disposed; facilities maintained: Outdoor Storage Surface – C — REPEAT: Garbage, recycling, and returnable containers must be placed on smooth, durable pads that are sloped to drain. This can be accomplished by pouring the pad or placing the containers on asphalt or existing sidewalks, pads, etc. (dumpster).

5) Meets ventilation and lighting requirements; designated areas used: Light Bulbs, Protective Shielding – C — The light bulbs in the kitchen above the pepsi cooler are not shielded. Shield these bulbs or replace them with shatterproof bulbs.

Beechnut Family Campground seasonal swimming pool, 315 Beechnut Lane, Mount Airy. Inspected June 8. Violations: 1) Water quality: daily written records of water quality and test kit kept on site Total alkalinity and cyanuric acid must be checked and recorded at least once a week. These items were not recorded within the last week.

2) Pool maintenance: diving equipment, ladders, steps and handrails properly placed, in good repair Tighten the loose handrail at the entrance of the pool.

3) Premises: emergency telephone provided The sign posted at the emergency telephone had a call-back number to the facility, but it had significantly faded. However, it was quickly rewritten on the sign during the inspection.

4) Equipment room: chlorine or bromine automatic feeders that meet NSF Standard 50 The chlorinators are not listed as being NSF-approved. If you ever need to replace the chlorinators, make sure they are NSF-listed.

Central Care Rest Home food service, 139 Apex Lane, Mount Airy. Inspected June 7, score 93.5. Violations: 1) Food-contact surfaces: cleaned and sanitized: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – P — A few utensils (knife, cleaver, pizza cutter, bowls, etc.) were found dirty today in a drawer of ready-to-use utensils. Ensure that all dishes are completely cleaned and sanitized prior to placing them in drawers or other areas where they will be ready to be used. Also, the can opener was dirty and needs to be recleaned. These items were all washed, rinsed, and sanitized during the inspection to correct this.

2) Proper hot holding temperatures: Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Hot and Cold Holding – P — A few chicken patties that were cooked recently were sitting out on the prep table, but were reading 105 degrees F. After cooking, hot food must be stored in a way to keep it at 135 degrees F or higher. Because less than 2 hours had passed since the chicken patties were cooked, they were immediately placed in the oven to reheat to 187 degrees F, which corrects this violation.

3) Equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces approved; cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used: Food Equipment, Certification and Classification – C — Domestic equipment is throughout the facility. Equipment must be NSF-listed or if not NSF-listed, it must meet Chapter 4 in the NC Food Code (except for microwaves, toasters, and mixers). Seen today were as follows: food processor, reach-in freezer. There was improvement here. Good Repair and Proper Adjustment-Equipment – C — The sinks are not easily cleanable (squared corners). Repair/replace broken formica on the countertops. Good Repair and Calibration-Utensils and Temperature and Pressure Measuring Devices – C — Sand and paint the chipping racks in the walk-in cooler.

4) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Nonfood Contact Surfaces – C — Clean all nonfood contact surfaces (inside equipment, shelving, inside of cabinets, outside of the domestic reach-in freezer, etc.). Remove ice build-up from shelving where needed. Clean above the grill on the shelf where the thermometers are stored. Wipe counters where needed. Clean inside of the microwave.

5) Sewage and waste water properly disposed: Approved Sewage Disposal System – P — The sand filter bed of the sewage system has numerous weeds growing inside. It is important to keep the weeds removed at all times. This ensures the system is working properly. Remove the weeds within 10 days (6/16/16). I will need to return to verify this has been completed.

6) Garbage and refuse properly disposed; facilities maintained: Storage Areas, Rooms and Receptacles, Capacity and Availability – C — Keep a waste container near the handwash station to properly dispose of paper towels. Covering Receptacles – C — One of the lids on the dumpster was open at the time of inspection. Keep the dumpster closed.

7) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Floor and Wall Junctures, Coved, and Enclosed or Sealed – C — Replace any fallen base tiles in the dry storage room. Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C — Clean the floors in the dining room (sticky in some areas). Clean the walls in the dry storage room.