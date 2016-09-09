Free smoke alarms, training offered Monday evening

A smoke alarm installation training will be held on Sept. 12 at First Baptist Church Mount Airy at 6 p.m.

Alarms will be distributed first to those who have registered. Register by going to the North Carolina Baptist Aging Ministry website, clicking on smoke alarms, and it will take you to sign up Genius. Alternately, those interested can call the ministry at 1-877-506 2226.

Attendees who are registered will receive free 10-year lithium battery smoke alarms to install in the homes of aging adults. Attendees should come with an idea of how many alarms they plan to install, and a general idea of who the recipients will be, such as fellow church members, neighbors, community outreach participants, or the like. Installers will be required to obtain a signed waiver from each recipient and to also complete an installation report for each home they serve. When forms are returned to the aging minister, installers will be eligible to receive additional alarms.

This installation training is sponsored by aging minister and the North Carolina Department of Insurance – Office of State Fire Marshal. The goal is to reduce accidental death and injury rates for adults 65 and older in North Carolina. Because the aging are at greater risk to be killed or injured in a house fire, the two groups share a goal to reduce this statistic.

The training will be conducted by fire marshal personnel and will include:

• Smoke alarm education

• Smoke alarm safety messaging

• Guidelines for installation

• Information on the type alarms used

• Instructions for completing installation reports