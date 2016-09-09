Health Department Inspections is a regular listing of inspections conducted in Surry County establishments by North Carolina health officials. The listing includes restaurants, schools, day care facilities, adult care and other facilities. The listings give the health inspector score, if applicable, along with the text of their findings in their words.

Central Middle School lunch room, 1930 Zephyr Rd., Dobson. Inspected June 7, score 100. Violations: None.

Dairy Queen of Dobson, 2359 Zephyr Rd., Dobson. Inspected June 9, score 97.5. Violations: 1) Equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces approved; cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used: Cutting Surfaces – C – Replace or repair the cutting board on the prep unit that has deep cuts in the food contact surface and is no longer easy to clean. Good Repair and Proper Adjustment-Equipment – C – Repair the ice cream freezer that is leaking from the drain pan. Repair or replace the lid on the prep unit that is cracked on each corner. Replace the gasket on the walk in freezer that is split through. Repair or replace the deep fryer that is damaged and not properly working. Repair the handwashing sink that is leaking from the faucet and hot water handle is damaged.

2) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – C – Clean the heat lamp surfaces. Clean between the splash guards on the ice machine where mold build-up is present. Clean the ice build-up that has formed in the ice cream cake freezer.

3) Toilet facilities: properly constructed, supplied and cleaned: Cleaning of Plumbing Fixtures – C – Clean the base of the toilets in the men’s and women’s restroom.

4) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C – Clean the floors in the walk in cooler and freezer near the legs of equipment. Clean the filters in the hood system over the char broiler. Clean the floor between the artic rush machine and the topping cooler.

Homeplace Park food stand, 258 Homeplace Park Rd., Ararat. Inspected on June 9, score 95. Violations: 1) Food separated and protected: Packaged and Unpackaged Food-Separation, Packaging, and Segregation – P — Observed raw shell eggs stored above cheese and hot dogs. Also observed raw hamburger stored above raw bacon. Foods must be stored according to minimum internal cooking temperatures. Since raw eggs have a cooking temperature of 145ºF, they must be stored below ready-to-eat foods such as cheese and hot dogs. Raw hamburger must be cooked to 155ºF and bacon is to be cooked to 145ºF, so the bacon should be stored above the hamburger. This was corrected by rearranging the foods in the proper order.

2) Food-contact surfaces: cleaned and sanitized: Hot Water and Chemical-Methods – P — The dish washer did not sanitize dishes after washing today. The dishes were washed in detergent, rinsed, then immediately placed up to air-dry, skipping the sanitizing step. This was corrected by asking the employee to fill the compartment up with sanitizer and resanitizing. The facility has an approved variance to use a two-compartment sink as long as the approved procedure is followed. This procedure is not being followed today. Be sure to record and maintain logs to go along with this variance (log sheets given today). Use only unscented bleach when making up sanitizer. Do not use the splashless variety of bleach. I will need to return to see that the correct bleach has been purchased by 6/17/16.

3) Personal cleanliness: Effectiveness-Hair Restraints – C — All food employees must wear effective hair restraints when working in the kitchen.

4) Equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces approved; cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used: Food Equipment, Certification and Classification – C — Equipment should be NSF-listed or if not NSF-listed, must at least meet Chapter 4 of the NC Food Code (food processor, freezers, etc.). There was some improvement here.

5) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C — Clean the floor underneath equipment. Clean the filters in the hood. Floors, Walls and Ceilings-Cleanability – C — Keep storage on easy-to-move shelving or on shelves that sit 6 inches or more from the floor.

Knights Inn lodging, 455 N. Andy Griffith Rd., Mount Airy. Inspected June 7, score 98. Violations: 1) Floors, walls and ceilings clean and in good repair Repair/replace the peeling wallpaper in the lobby restroom.

2) Fixtures clean and in good repair, provided in each room if required Replace the toilet in room 130. The tank lid is cracked and according to the owner, is impossible to find the correct size lid. Also, the base is cracked and stained.

Mount Airy Elks Lodge seasonal wading pool, 240 Elks Dr., Mount Airy. Inspected June 7. Violations: 1) Pool maintenance: pool walls and floor kept clean, free of debris and in good repair Clean the leaves form the pool.

2) Equipment room: valves and pipes identified by color codes or labels Label all valves on the wading pool system and redraw arrows showing the direction of the water flow.

Quality Inn lodging, 2136 Rockford St., Mount Airy. Inspected June 6, score 96. Violations: 1) Floors, walls and ceilings clean and in good repair Repair the wall in the laundry room, where needed. Install baseboard along the walls in the laundry room.

2) Furniture, fixtures and accessories clean and in good repair Clean the furniture in rooms where needed, especially on top of the refrigerators and under/behind the microwaves (seen in rooms 115, 119, 113, 203, 120). Clean inside of the refrigerators in rooms 217, 120. Clean the top of the headboards in rooms 115, 119, and 113. Clean the hair dryer in room 135. Clean inside of the drawers in room 135.

3) Storage provided for supplies, linen and equipment; kept clean Clean the floors in the vending machine rooms. Clean the floors and walls in the storage rooms. Clean the top of the soda machines. Clean the top of the washing machines in the laundry room.

Quality Inn seasonal swimming pool, 2136 Rockford St., Mount Airy. Inspected June 6. Violations: 1) Water quality: pool water pH The pH was reading greater than 8.0 at the time of inspection. After the addition of a pH decreaser, it was corrected to 7.4 during the inspection.

2) Water quality: daily written records of water quality and test kit kept on site There were a few days in May that pH, chlorine, and the drains were not checked and recorded. These items must be completed every day. Total alkaliny and cyanurlc acid have not been recorded since May 25th. Free chlorine, pH, the drain inspection, total alkalinity (70 ppm) and cyanuric acid (35 ppm) were all checked and recorded today to correct this.

3) Pool maintenance: pool walls and floor kept clean, free of debris and in good repair Repair the broken floor tile where the ladder is located in the 5 FT section.

4) Premises: fence or barrier with self-closing, self-latching gates properly constructed and maintained The vertical members of the fence are spaced 5 inches apart. The vertical members cannot be spaced more than 4 inches apart.

5) Equipment room: filter backwash discharged through an air gap Filter backwash must be discharged through an air gap.

Rainbow Child Care Center, 401 S. Street., Mount Airy. Inspected June 7. Violations: 1) Thermometers provided, accurate:.2804,.2807,.2808,.2836 A thermometer is needed in the staff lounge over-flow refrigerator.

2) Equipment, non-food contact surfaces clean; in good repair: Clean the inside of the one year old freezer and staff lounge freezer where ice build-up has formed.

3) Approved cleaning and disinfecting solutions provided;test kit available when required: The disinfectant was found with a concentration of 1000ppm chlorine. Keep all disinfectant between 500 and 800ppm chlorine.

4) Easily cleanable, clean, and in good repair; carpets vacuumed as required and extraction cleaned; date cleaned___________: Repair the walls that are damaged in the pre-school room, pre-K academy, One year olds and two year olds room.