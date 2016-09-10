Health Department Inspections is a regular listing of inspections conducted in Surry County establishments by North Carolina health officials. The listing includes restaurants, schools, day care facilities, adult care and other facilities. The listings give the health inspector score, if applicable, along with the text of their findings in their words.

Zaxby’s, 540 CC Camp Rd., Elkin. Inspected June 7, score 96.5. Violations: 1) Food separated and protected: Packaged and Unpackaged Food-Separation, Packaging, and Segregation – P- Observed chicken pieces in the breader. Keep the lid closed so chicken does not fall into the breader storage bin. Cdi by dumping the breader and cleaning and sanitizing the bin.

2) Equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces approved; cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used: Good Repair and Proper Adjustment-Equipment – C- Repair the leak on the salad prep station cooler. Replace the split gasket on the one-door reach-in freezer. Good Repair and Calibration-Utensils and Temperature and Pressure Measuring Devices – C- Replace chipped salad bowls. Repair/replace/discard the chopper and lemon cutter that are not in good repair. Thermometer on the walk-in cooler is not accurate. Calibrate or place a thermometer in the unit.

3) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – C- Heavy cleaning needed inside the refrigerated drawers and inside reach-in units. Clean the tea from the cabinets in the self-service areas. Clean equipment facings and handles. Clean fryers.

4 ) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C- Clean floors and walls under and behind equipment. Store items off of the floor (6”) In the storage closet to facilitate cleaning.

Brushy Mountain Winery restaurant, 125 West Main St., Elkin. Inspected June 17, score 99. Violation: Equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces approved; cleanable, properly designed, constructed and usedL: Food Equipment, Certification and Classification – C- The refrigerator used to store cheese is not ansi/nsf approved commercial eqiupment. Need to purchase commercial refrigeration for food storage.

Carolina Heritage Vineyard & Wine, 170 Heritage Vines Way, Elkin. Inspected June 17, score 99. Violation: Handwashing sinks, supplied and accessible 6-301.11 Handwashing Cleanser, Availability – PF – No handwashing soap was provided in the restrooms today. Keep hand soap available in the bathrooms. Hand soap was supplied to the restrooms to correct the violation.

Chick-Fil-A of Mount Airy, 2007 Rockford St., Mount Airy. Inspected June 14, score: 97. Violations: 1) Proper cold holding temperatures: Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Hot and Cold Holding – P – Sliced tomatoes and colby jack cheese was found in the sandwich prep area with a temperature above 45 degrees F. The food products were removed to be cooled. I will return in 10 days to ensure that the sandwich prep unit is able to maintain tempratures at or below 45 degrees F. on potentially hazardous foods.

2) Wiping cloths: properly used and stored: Wiping Cloths, Use Limitation – C – Several wet wiping cloths were found stored on food prep surfaces today. All cloths used to wipe down equipment must be kept submerged in a bucket of sanitizer between uses. One sanitizer bucket tested below 200ppm Quat. today. All wiping cloth buckets must be filled and maintained with approved sanitizer with adequate concentration per the manufacturer’s specifications.

3) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – C – Clean the inside of the secondary fryer cabinet. Clean the inside of the raw chicken prep unit.

4) Garbage and refuse properly disposed; facilities maintained: Maintaining Refuse Areas and Enclosures – C – (REPEAT) Clean the cardboard, bag of trash and debris that has accumulated on the dumpster pad near and under the cardboard dumpster and trash dumpster.

Chili Rojo Restaurant, 1296 Newsrom St.,Mount Airy, Inspected June 14, score 95. Violations: 1) Food separated and protected: Packaged and Unpackaged Food-Separation, Packaging, and Segregation – P – An employee was preparing raw chicken next to an employee who was preparing tomatoes. Raw chicken wings were found over salsa in the walk in cooler. Keep all raw meats away from ready to eat foods while in stoage and preparation. The tomatoes were washed and relocated and the raw chicken wings were relocated to correct the violation.

2) Food-contact surfaces: cleaned and sanitized: Equipment Food-Contact Surfaces and Utensils-Frequency – P – (REPEAT) The ice machine had mold build-up present in the cabinet around the ice chute. Keep the ice machine at a frequency to prevent the growth of mold and bacteria build-up.

3) Proper date marking and disposition: Ready-To-Eat Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Date Marking – PF – Quartered tomatoes were found in the walk in cooler without a date marking after they had been prepared yesterday morning. Several conainers of cheese dip were found in the reach in cooler with a date marking of today although they were prepared yesterday. Date marking must be accurate to be effective. All potentially hazardous, ready to eat foods must be date marked if they will be held over 24 hours after they are prepared, cooked or opened. The food products were properly date marked to correct the violation.

4) Utensils, equipment and linens: properly stored, dried and handled: Equipment and Utensils, Air-Drying Required – C – Metal and plastic containers were found wet nested today. Allow all containers to air dry before stacking them. Equipment, Utensils, Linens and Single-Service and Single-Use Articles-Storing – C – Two knives were found stored between the wall and a table in the ticket window area. Keep all knives and utensils stored in a clean and sanitized location.