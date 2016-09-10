Latin fest returning to Dobson

DOBSON — After a successful event in 2015, a second Latin Festival is planned in Dobson.

The town’s Latin Festival will take place on Saturday at Dobson Square Park. The event begins at noon and will wrap up by 7 p.m.

Marlene Lopez, a town employee who plans the festivities associated with the Latin culture event, said last year an estimated 1,000 people turned out to inaugural Latin Festival.

“I think last year, for the first year, was very successful,” noted Lopez.

Lopez said a few new wrinkles have been added to the event.

“A company will be there with interactive inflatables,” said Lopez.

Folks can purchase wristbands or tickets to play on inflatables such as a mechanical bull, gladiator joust, hungry hippo chow down, wrecking ball and a rat race, explained Lopez.

While fun is on the docket, Lopez said the event is about celebrating a culture.

“We have a large Hispanic community not just here in Dobson, but in Surry County,” said Lopez. “It’s an opportunity for all to experience the true culture.”

There will be a Mariachi band, authentic Latin food and traditional folkloric dancing at the festival, said Lopez. Most all the food vendors from the 2015 event — and additional vendors — will offer food at the festival.

Lopez also noted the event is of a one-of-a-kind nature in the area. There are no other Latin festivals or similar events in the surrounding area.

Lopez said anybody with questions regarding the event may call Dobson Town Hall at 336-356-8962.

